Data center developer met with skepticism at commissioners meeting

Attendees were able to write down their thoughts about the meeting.

A sign declaring ‘no data centers’ is placed next to a sign for the data center community event in front of the Nanticoke High School.

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Nearly a month ago, hundreds turned out to a Newport Township board of commissioner’s meeting demanding answers regarding a proposed 15-data-center campus.

At an informational meeting Wednesday evening, the developer, Fit Energy, provided answers, though some still seemed skeptical about the project that is expected to be built on nearly 1,400 acres of active quarry land between the sections of Glen Lyon and Lee.

The land sale is still pending, and Fit Energy CEO Joel Leonoff said he expects it to close by the end of the year.

Fit Energy, an energy infrastructure company headquartered in Connecticut and backed by the Montreal-based private equity firm Fit Ventures, hosted the event at the Greater Nanticoke Area High School, where hundreds gathered to review the project plans and speak with project representatives.

The hallway of the high school was lined with poster boards explaining everything from what a data center is to the economic impacts. Fit Energy also provided a glimpse of what the campus would look like with preliminary design renderings.

The proposed development, which also includes three natural gas generation facilities, sparked controversy after residents said they were blindsided by it in September, when they learned when the township issued 15 zoning permits for it the month prior.

Newport Township created its own zoning authority in June of this year. Previously, Luzerne County provided zoning oversight.

According to the township’s zoning ordinance, data centers are permitted by right only within the mixed use district, as long as they comply with regulations.

“By right” means that a data center project would not require a public hearing or further discretionary approval, unlike a conditional use or special exception.

Residents raised concerns over the project during a community meeting on Sept. 27, and again at a commissioner’s meeting Oct. 5.

Fit Energy CEO Joel Leonoff spoke one on one with media at the meeting. He said he hoped the information session will help dispel some misconceptions people may have about data center development.

“I flew in from Montreal because I wanted to just be in a position to talk to people and say, ‘Look, you know, before you pass judgment, take the time to learn a little bit, because you’re gonna be surprised at how good this solution is and what this is going to inject into this community,’” he said.

First, he said the land is bare, so the developer would not disrupt forested land or wildlife.

“There’s no animals, there’s no trees … we’re not disrupting nature,” he said. “There’s no issues with water. There’s a closed loop water system that doesn’t infringe upon — there’s a commitment to fund the water extension fund that extends public water and sewage lines every year with serious amount of funding,” he explained.

Additionally, he touted the positive economic impact the campus could bring to the area and said it would bring in new jobs for construction and operations.

Leonoff also said Fit Energy is negotiating a community benefits package that is “very material.”

“It’s very significant dollars over a long period of time. Some of that money ends up actually benefiting directly the households. So, there is some direct benefit, but there’s a lot of community benefit too,” he said.

Some of that might include a water extension fund, a public safety fund for police, fire, EMS training, a town center fund for community center parks, streetscape, and more.

Still, some people who attended the meeting remained unconvinced by the information provided.

Newport Township resident Yvonne Siegel pointed out many people’s homes are on top of mines.

“If they start doing stuff, are houses gonna sink because of that?” she questioned.

Despite the information presented to her, she was not impressed.

“I’m not swayed by any of it,” she said. “Do you live here? Do you deal with this? None of them live here to know what this is about.”

Resident Jennifer Morgis said the meeting was “a waste of time” and “insulting.”

“Nobody has addressed us a community. It’s disrespectful,” she said.

Morgis said she did speak with some of the project representatives, but she didn’t seem to trust what they had to say.

She also took issue with the board of commissioners for their lack of knowledge on the project.

“We are not being represented,” she said.