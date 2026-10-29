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WILKES-BARRE — A civil trial that began earlier this month against Uber Eats and DoorDash related to one of their drivers that struck and severely injured a Pringle woman came to an end Wednesday when a confidential settlement was reached.

Anne Marie Urbanski had filed a lawsuit through the Kingston law firm of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn against the two companies after she was struck by a 2014 Jeep Patriot, operated by Tatiana Destiny Delgado, near the front entrance of Sam’s Club in Wilkes-Barre Township on May 21, 2023.

Delgado, 28, of Fairview Township, was working simultaneously for Uber Eats and DoorDash when Urbanski was struck in a pedestrian cross walk that is clearly marked, according to court records.

Urbanski suffered a concussion, a broken left arm, bruised ribs, multiple bruises and blood loss, and required surgery on her left elbow, court records say.

The suit alleged Uber Eats and DoorDash were negligent and responsible for the conduct of Delgado.

Uber Eats and DoorDash contend Delgado was an independent contractor.

A civil jury trial began before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard M. Hughes III on Oct. 6 related to Urbanski’s lawsuit.

A five to six week trial was expected but came to an end with a confidential settlement on Wednesday. Hughes sealed all records, including the initial civil complaint, from public view.

Wilkes-Barre Township police in court records say after striking Urbanski, Delgado fled the scene.

Surveillance footage showed Delgado did not stop or slow down after striking Urbanski and fled toward Highland Park Boulevard.

Police located Delgado at her residence where her Jeep was seized and searched.

Delgado was criminally charged with accidents involving personal injury by police. Delgado pled guilty to the offense and was sentenced March 7, 2024, by Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas to five months at the county correctional facility and 18 months probation.