Drivers urged to watch for Trick-or-Treaters, plan for sober ride home, avoid drowsy driving

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Halloween and the end of daylight saving time will collide this weekend, creating a triple threat on area roads — more child pedestrians, more impaired drivers and more fatigued motorists.

Just hours after the celebrations wind down, daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, when clocks turn back one hour.

AAA is urging drivers, parents, trick-or-treaters, party-goers and hosts to plan ahead for a weekend when visibility, impairment and fatigue could converge on local roads.

Safety tips for drivers

• Slow down and watch for children near or entering the road.

• Put distractions away and stay focused.

• Use headlights, even before dark.

• Enter driveways and alleys carefully, especially when backing up.

• Skip neighborhood shortcuts while trick-or-treaters are out.

For parents and trick-or-treaters

• Choose visible costumes that do not restrict vision.

• Use flashlights, glow sticks and reflective material to make children more visible.

• Have a responsible adult accompany young trick-or-treaters.

• Stay on sidewalks; if none are available, walk facing traffic.

• Cross at corners or crosswalks — never between parked cars.

• Look both ways and watch for turning or backing vehicles.

• Travel in groups and stay on a familiar route.

• Visit only well-lit homes and never enter a stranger’s home.

“Drivers should expect the unexpected on Halloween night,” said Jana Tidwell, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Club Alliance. “Children can enter the roadway without warning, especially in dark costumes. Slow down, eliminate distractions and stay alert in neighborhoods.”

Plan a sober ride

With Halloween falling on a Saturday, AAA expects more holiday parties and reminds drivers that impaired driving remains one of the deadliest threats on area roads.

“Halloween on a Saturday means more people may be celebrating late into the night,” Tidwell said. “If alcohol or another impairing substance is part of the celebration, make the safe choice before the first drink — designate a sober driver, use a ride-share or stay overnight.”

For partygoers

• Plan a sober ride before celebrations begin.

• Use a ride-share, public transit or a sober driver.

• Do not walk alone while impaired.

• Stop an impaired person from driving and help arrange a safe ride.

• Report suspected impaired drivers to law enforcement.

For party hosts

• Ask guests about their plans for a safe ride home when they arrive.

• Offer alcohol-free drinks and monitor guests.

• Collect keys from guests who are drinking.

• Arrange rides or overnight accommodations.

Fall back, but stay rested

The end of daylight saving time adds another layer of concern to the already busy Halloween weekend. Although clocks “fall back” at 2 a.m. Sunday, late-night celebrations can still leave drivers fatigued, while earlier sunsets reduce visibility for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

Research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety estimates drowsy driving was involved in 18% of traffic fatalities from 2017 to 2021.

“The extra hour on the clock is not a substitute for a full night of sleep — especially after a late Halloween celebration,” Tidwell said. “Drowsiness slows reaction time, weakens judgment and can cause brief ‘micro-sleeps’ behind the wheel. Drivers should aim for at least seven hours of sleep, avoid medications that cause drowsiness, and pull over in a safe place if they have trouble keeping their eyes open, drift from their lane or cannot remember the last few miles.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.