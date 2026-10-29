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A Plymouth man was arrested Wednesday on allegations he attacked a woman and threatened her with a large knife over a missing e-bike.

Melvin Merl Harrison, 60, of Franklin Street, forced his way inside a residence on Davenport Street and assaulted a woman in bed while holding a knife to her throat, according to court records.

Police said in court records that video footage of the incident showed Harrison punching the woman in her head and torso, and holding the knife to her throat while stabbing the bed multiple times.

When the woman told Harrison that cameras were recording the incident, court records say, he fled the residence with a baseball bat.

Court records allege Harrison was upset over a missing e-bike.

Harrison was apprehended at his residence and charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, theft, strangulation, harassment, and two counts of simple assault.

Harrison was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby and jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.