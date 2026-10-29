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KINGSTON — Kingston police arrested Stephen Michael Uzialko, 18, on charges he brandished a firearm at two women at his Pierce Street residence on Wednesday.

Police responded to the residence just before 1 p.m. after two women reported Uzialko had threatened them with a firearm, according to court records.

The two women told police, court records say, they were there to pick up personal belongings that were inside Uzialko’s house.

When they approached the front door, Uzialko opened the door while holding a firearm in his hand, court records say.

One of the women went to a bedroom to pick up her belongings when she claim, according to court records, Uzialko grabbed her shirt.

After she exited the house, Uzialko appeared in a third-floor window and yelled, “You think I’m playing with you,” and aimed the firearm at them, court records allege.

Police in court records say they were given permission by Uzialko’s mother to search the house that resulted in a .22 caliber pistol being found under a bathroom sink.

Uzialko was arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township on two counts each of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and simple assault. Uzialko was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.