The Times Leader will stream tonight’s debate between U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr., the Republican incumbent, and Democratic challenger Paige Cognetti, the mayor of Scranton, in the race for Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.
Watch it live above starting at 7 p.m.
The debate will be held before a live audience at the WVIA studios in Pittston. It is the only scheduled debate between the candidates before the Nov. 3 general election.
For more on the race, watch the Times Leader editorial board’s interviews with Bresnahan and Cognetti, and read our coverage of the candidate forum held Oct. 23 in Scranton.
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