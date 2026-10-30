New partnership brings radiation oncology care to Wilkes-Barre General

Flowers add a cheerful note to the reception desk at the Commonwealth Health Cancer Center in Wilkes-Barre.

‘Thank you for your belief in what we’re doing,’ Commonwealth Health President Michael B. Clark tells staff, physicians and well-wishers at Thursday’s ribbon-cutting.

Stephanie Tanona of Shavertown, who is being treated for colorectal cancer, says she is grateful to receive radiation treatment at the Commonwealth Health Cancer Center, close to home and even closer to her workplace, The Wright Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Staff from the Commonwealth Health Cancer Center use a team effort and an oversized pair of scissors to cut the ribbon Thursday, marking the new collaboration between Commonwealth Health and Northeast Radiation Oncology Centers. Flanking the group are Dr. Thomas Churilla, left, and Dr. Christopher Peters, right. Commonwealth Health President Michael B. Clark is third from right.

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When Stephanie Tanona of Shavertown was diagnosed with colorectal cancer — a Stage III adenocarcinoma — in early September, various acquaintances advised her to leave the area for treatment.

But she didn’t want long drives to Philadelphia. She wanted to stay local, surrounded by the support of people she knows, and able to continue working every day at The Wright Center in Wilkes-Barre, where she serves as medical director.

Thanks to a new collaboration between Commonwealth Health and Northeast Radiation Oncology Centers, Tanona is able to visit the Commonwealth Health Cancer Center, located at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital campus on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre, every morning for radiation treatment.

“I’m here at 7:30 in the morning, and I’m at work at 8,” she said, speaking Thursday in the WBGH lobby.

Tanona, 48, who has worked in health care for 27 years, said she’s grateful for more than the convenient time and location. She’s grateful for being treated at a state-of-the-art facility with a medical team she trusts.

Members of the medical team were on hand early Thursday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house that officially marked the collaboration between Commonwealth Health and NROC (Northeast Radiation Oncology Centers).

NROC, which has served patients in Dunmore since the late 1970s, is sending Dr. Christopher Peters, Dr. Meghan Haggerty and Dr. Thomas Churilla to provide clinical oversight at the Wilkes-Barre location.

“We grew up here. We went to school here,” Peters told a group of employees, media representatives and well-wishers from the community at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We think so highly of this hospital, and we want our family and friends to get care (close to home.)”

“It is a privilege for us to be here,” Churilla added.

“NROC comes with such a great reputation,” said Commonwealth Health president Michael B. Clark, who invited nurses, the front desk receptionist and other oncology staff to come forward and physically cut a blue ribbon.

He introduced the group as “really wonderful, talented, caring individuals who see people on the worst days of their lives and try to prop them up” and several of them put their hands on an over-size pair of scissors, making the cutting of the ribbon a team effort.

As for Tanona, who is taking oral chemotherapy in addition to radiation treatments, she advises others to get a colonoscopy. “I never smoked, never drank. I eat healthy. I work out,” she said, listing her healthy habits. “The one thing I didn’t do was get a colonoscopy at 45.”

“If I can help one person by sharing my story,” she said. “It’s worth it.”