Bob Bruno, of Eagle Rock, holds up an alternate map for data center zoning.

Attorney Jack Dean, who represents several residents in Hazle Township, addresses the planning department.

Attendees at Thursday’s meeting look over the proposed ordinance.

A map is displayed at Thursday’s meeting, showing where data center could be permitted in Hazle Twp.

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HAZLE TWP. — Hazle Township Planning Department heard concerns from residents regarding a draft of its data center ordinance during a special meeting Thursday at the Hazleton Area High School.

During the meeting, which was held inside the auditorium, the department received input from dozens of people on the proposed amendment, which would permit data centers as a permitted use in the I-1 Industrial District.

Uses permitted in the same zone by special exception, meaning it would need zoning hearing board approval, include: ancillary power generation system; battery energy storage system, facility-scale (as an accessory use); electrical substations, switchyards, and transformer facilities (as principal uses not serving a data center development); small modular reactor (as an accessory use); small structure-mounted or tower-mounted wind energy turbine (as an accessory use).

As the commission’s solicitor Sean Logsdon explained, Dec. 7 is the deadline for the township to approve a curative amendment to address data centers and data center accessory uses.

Hazle Township supervisors during a June meeting voted to declare parts of the zoning ordinance invalid for not addressing data centers, giving the township time to draft up regulations for the facilities.

The board unanimously voted for the resolution during a standing-room-only meeting at Hazle Township Commons, which will put a limited 180-day moratorium in place during which time the township.

The decision at the June meeting came nearly a week after a Luzerne County judge denied an appeal by developer NP Hazleton Logistics, an offshoot of Northpoint Development, for its Project Hazlenut data center complex.

Hazle Township in November 2025 denied land development approval for the project, a proposed 15-building data center on a 1,280-acre site near the Humboldt Industrial Park’s north zone.

Some who spoke during public comment offered suggestions on possible revisions to the ordinance. Of note, many wanted the ordinance to permit data centers by special exception, not by right.

Others criticized the reduction in setbacks from 1,250 feet to 500 feet.

Attorney Jack Dean, who represents several Hazle Township residents, criticized the language in the ordinance as “inconsistent.”

Resident Joanne Montez was concerned with effects on wildlife and water quality.

“Animals are more important to me than a machine,” she said.

At least one attendee, Greg Judd of Eagle Rock, said he supported the ordinance as it was written and that the supervisors should approve it.

“It seems pretty good,” he said.

Judd, who is president of Arc Electric Construction in Hazleton, brought with him about a dozen employees to the meeting. He said his business has been positively impacted by data center development.

One resident who identified herself as Bernadette said she uses ChapGPT and other AI language models and that she was “totally for data centers, just not in our backyard.”

Colin Gaydos, a 21-year-old college student, said he recognized the potential data center development has to benefit him and his family, but only if handled correctly.

He said communities should not suffer because of it and that data centers should only be permitted by special exception.

“We must make sure our communities stay safe and healthy from any negative effects of data centers now and in the future,” he said.