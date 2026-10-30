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A man from Staten Island, N.Y.C., remains jailed awaiting extradition to Luzerne County where he faces charges of repeated threats to kill an ex-girlfriend and her paramour, and to blow up the Wilkes-Barre Career and Technical Center in Plains Township.

Divine Christopher Torres, 27, was apprehended by New York County parole agents on Oct. 15, when Plains Township police obtained an arrest warrant alleging he called and left a message at the school threatening to “kill everyone, blow up the school” if his ex-girlfriend remained enrolled.

A second arrest warrant obtained by Kingston police alleges Torres sent the woman nearly 700 threatening text messages and called 310 times between Oct. 13 and Oct. 15, threatening to kill her paramour, and sent pictures of houses in the Kingston area where he believed the paramour resided, according to court records.

Torres’ ex-girlfriend is a nursing student at the school in Plains Township.

Torres is housed at the Robert N. Davoren Center on Rikers Island, N.Y.C., according to the New York City Department of Corrections.

Torres recently was found in violation of court-order protection-from abuse orders the woman obtained against him in Luzerne County.

According to the criminal complaints:

A voice mail was left for the nursing director at Wilkes-Barre Career and Technical Center stating the woman was withdrawing from school and returning to New York. In a related incident, Luzerne County 911 received a call indicating a fire was at the woman’s house in Kingston.

Plains police further allege the school received a voice mail on Oct. 14, threatening to “kill everyone, blow up the school, everyone will die,” if the woman did not withdraw from the school.

Police in the complaint say the woman identified the voice who left the message as Torres.

After the alleged threatening voice mail at the Plains Township school, the woman reported to Kingston police Torres had called her more than 100 times and sent 423 text messages that were threatening, the complaints allege.

Messages left by Torres indicated he was in the Kingston area on Oct. 14, driving around looking for houses where he believed the woman’s paramour resided, and texted house pictures to the woman, according to the complaints.

Several of the messages Torres sent to the woman are:

“Can you talk to me bro, before I kill the (racial epithet) about to die. It’s your fault, I told u to make (expletive) right, I’m gonna do some crazy (expletive) I’m out here way, I’m right here by us moms. I’m going to violate so bad…”

“You think paper is going to save you. I’m going to kill this (racial epithet). You go get a pfa. I’m by ya moms crib. I will kill him im not playing this is my family. Ight bouta make this (expletive) a movie, I’m bouta kick ya mom door in. I’m going kill him.”

“This is gonna be every day…when that (racial epithet) come out his crib, I’m killing him.”

Torres allegedly pledged to get a rental vehicle to use and record himself killing the paramour blaming his actions on the woman.

”I can’t wait to catch him, I’m gonna over kill him. And record it, you gonna be the first and only one I send it to. so you can see what u did,” says a text message Torres sent to the woman on Oct. 15, prior to being apprehended by New York County parole agents, the complaints allege.

Torres is charged by Plains Township police with terroristic threats, stalking, and intimidation of a witness or victim.

Kingston police charged Torres three counts each of stalking, terroristic threats, and criminal use of communication facility.