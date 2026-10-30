Eight men have been charged in the riot that involved shots fired during the closing hours of the Kielbasa Festival on Aug. 8.

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PLYMOUTH — Police in Plymouth announced Thursday that Nehemiah Joseph Samuel was recently apprehended for his alleged role in a shooting that injured a bystander during the closing hours of the Kielbasa Festival in August.

Samuel, 21, of Wilkes-Barre, was taken into custody by Nanticoke City police following a foot chase on Oct. 25.

Samuel’s apprehension follows the capture of Isaiah Kiaz Featherstone, 26, of Edwardsville, by U.S. Marshals and Wilkes-Barre City police, who found him hiding at the Sherman Hills apartment complex on Oct. 16, Plymouth police said.

Samuel and Featherstone were the last of eight people charged in the fight that police say led to shots being fired on Aug. 8, according to court records.

Plymouth police in court records allege Samuel, Featherstone, Alphonse James Bartiromo, 18, of Wilkes-Barre; Dezmund Xavier Harris, 21, of Pittston; Tyler Edward Musick, 21, of Wilkes-Barre; Dashawn Frank Reich, 18, of Nanticoke; Laron Lee Pearsall, 18, of Edwardsville; and Kameryn Devaney, 20, of Nanticoke, engaged in a physical confrontation on East Main Street that resulted in gunfire on Chestnut Street, where a bystander was struck in the groin by a bullet fragment.

After their apprehensions, Samuel and Featherstone were jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Samuel is facing charges of riot, aggravated assault, simple assault, propulsion of missiles onto roadways, and disorderly conduct, while Featherstone is facing charges of riot, terroristic threats, simple assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, and disorderly conduct.

Devaney is facing charges of riot and simple assault; Pearsall is facing charges of aggravated assault, riot, propulsion of missiles onto roadways, simple assault, and disorderly conduct; Reich is facing charges of riot, simple assault, and disorderly conduct; and Musick is facing charges of riot, simple assault and disorderly conduct in the Court of Common Pleas.

Bartiromo and Harris are scheduled for preliminary hearings Nov. 4 on charges of riot, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Samuel is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 4, and Featherstone has a preliminary hearing Nov. 18.