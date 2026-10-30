Shaun Loux leaves the Luzerne County Courthouse on Friday after he pleaded guilty to raping a child.

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WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township man admitted to sexually assaulting and photographing a girl while she was nude.

Shaun Loux, 41, formerly of Lee Park Towers, Lee Park Avenue, was initially arrested by Hanover Township police in October 2023 on a single count of possessing child sexual abuse material.

A forensic extraction of Loux’s cellphone turned up approximately 360 pictures of child sexual abuse images of a girl he was accused of sexually assaulting, resulting in additional charges in November 2023, according to court records.

Loux was scheduled for a motions hearing, called a tender years hearing, before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough on Friday.

A tender years hearing is required to permit a child’s out-of-court statements to forensic interviewers, social workers, and law enforcement officials to be presented to a jury.

Loux was charged after the girl was questioned by forensic interviewers at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Assistant District Attorney Allyson L. Kacmarski withdrew the Tender Years motion and announced a plea agreement was reached with Loux and his attorney.

Loux pleaded guilty to one count each of rape of a child and photographing or filming a child sex act, and 57 counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. More than 350 other counts of child sexual abuse materials were withdrawn.

Kacmarski further outlined the plea agreement calls for a sentence of 13 to 26 years in state prison and to be required to register for life as a sexual offender under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Vough said he will sentence Loux on Feb. 25, 2027.

Police in court records say Loux sexually assaulted the girl and took pictures of her while he lived in a fourth-floor apartment at Lee Park Towers.