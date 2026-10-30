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KINGSTON — Kingston police arrested Jaycob Ruiz-Castillo, 17, on allegations he recorded himself having sexual encounters with a girl, according to court records.

Ruiz-Castillo, of Payne Avenue, is charged as an adult and was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla on 13 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials, and one count each of dissemination of picture or film of child sex acts, photographing or filming sex acts, and criminal use of a communication facility. Ruiz-Castillo was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kingston police detective investigated suspected sexual offenses involving a teenage girl on Oct. 7 and obtained a search warrant for Ruiz-Castillo’s cellphone.

A forensic extraction of the phone revealed 13 files consisting of videos and photographs of Ruiz-Castillo engaged in sex acts with the teenage girl, the complaint says.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

During the interview, she said she had engaged in sexual relations but was not aware she was being recorded, the complaint says.