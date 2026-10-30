🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two men were arrested after Wilkes-Barre City police responded to a fight and heard gunshots early Friday.

Police responded to North Main Street near the Mines Nightclub for a reported fight involving more than 100 people just before 1:30 a.m.

As officers were dispersing the crowd, gunshots were heard in the area of East Jackson Street and Meyers Court.

Officers quickly converged on the area and found six people, including Ricky Tahje Jackson, 18, and Demarco Simmons, 19, both of Scranton, standing near an idling 2017 Ford Escape, according to court records.

The Ford was registered to Jackson.

Three spent shell casings were found near the Ford, which also had a visible rifle on the rear seat.

Court records say Jackson consented to the Ford being searched. A loaded magazine was recovered from a glove box, and a loaded AR-style rifle was found on the rear seat. A second AR-style rifle was found in the rear cargo area.

Simmons told police they were involved in a fight outside the nightclub and were attacked a second time as they walked toward the Ford, parked on East Jackson Street, court records say.

Court records allege Simmons reported his friends scattered as they were being attacked, so he went to the Ford and retrieved a rifle. Simmons claimed he chased after the group that was attacking his friends and the rifle went off, firing two shots, and then a third shot, court records say.

Simmons was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Jackson was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license.

District Judge David Barilla arraigned Simmons and Jackson, and they were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $10,000 bail each.