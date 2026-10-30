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WILKES-BARRE — State Sen. Lisa Baker said Thursday her bill would ensure everything is being done to support crime victims as they navigate an already difficult experience.

The Senate approved legislation sponsored by Baker, R-Lehman Township, to examine the financial burdens victims of vehicle-related crimes face last week.

The Office of Victim Advocate requested the review after raising a serious issue with Baker.

According to information provided by Baker’s office, when police recover a stolen vehicle, it is routinely towed to a secured storage facility, where it is stored until the criminal investigation has concluded. After that point, Baker said the facility will frequently require that the towing and storage bill be paid before they release the vehicle to the victim, which often results in them being forced to pay exorbitant fees before they can get their car back or even retrieve personal items, such as car seats.

Baker said Senate Resolution 377 would direct the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to examine costs to victims, law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as potential alternatives and best practices to reduce or eliminate out-of-pocket expenses for victims.

“This study will help us better understand the costs victims are facing and help identify practices to reduce or eliminate these expenses,” said Baker, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which approved the bill last week. “By examining what is working in Pennsylvania and in other states, we can identify practical solutions that put victims first.”

As adopted, the resolution requires a report examining the following to be produced by April 2027:

• The costs incurred by law enforcement agencies and municipalities to impound or hold a vehicle or other property as part of a criminal investigation.

• Feasible alternatives to the impoundment and holding of a victim’s property, including current municipal practices.

• County-level best practices to eliminate out-of-pocket costs for victims when their vehicles or other property are taken as part of a criminal investigation.

• Costs a crime victim may incur to have a vehicle or other property returned.

• Best practices in other states for eliminating or reducing out-of-pocket costs for crime victims.

Baker said she will then analyze the findings and work with stakeholders to implement any necessary changes.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.