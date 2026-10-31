🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will implement the Lethality Assessment Program (LAP), aimed at protecting domestic violence survivors from life-threatening abuse.

LAP is an evidence-based initiative designed to help law enforcement identify victims of domestic violence who may be at heightened risk of death and connect them with lifesaving support.

“This program is another valuable tool that allows our Troopers to proactively identify and prevent victims of domestic violence from suffering further abuse by connecting them with trained domestic violence advocates and other critical resources that could save their lives,” said Lt. Col. George L. Bivens, acting commissioner for the Pennsylvania State Police. “This implementation also signifies an important milestone in ensuring the LAP reaches each one of our 67 counties across our Commonwealth.”

“As I’ve traveled across the Commonwealth and met with advocates and victim service providers, we’ve heard how much they’ve appreciated when police departments have adopted the Lethality Assessment Program,” said Lt. Governor Austin Davis, who serves as chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. “They’ve been asking for the State Police to adopt this innovative and proven program statewide, to ensure victims receive the support they need, particularly in the more rural communities that PSP covers.”

The PSP has developed training based on the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s (PCADV) LAP model that will enable troopers who respond to qualifying domestic violence incidents to use a standardized lethality screening process to identify factors associated with increased risk of homicide.

When an individual is identified as being at elevated risk, troopers can facilitate an immediate connection with a local domestic violence advocate or hotline. That connection allows the victim to receive safety planning, advocacy, shelter referrals, and other available services.

The LAP is designed around a coordinated partnership between law enforcement and domestic violence service providers. Pennsylvania has supported municipal agencies taking part in the program since 2012 through partnerships involving the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and the PCADV, using a variety of state and federal funding streams to advance this evidence-based model across Pennsylvania communities.

PCADV uses Maryland’s nationally recognized Lethality Assessment Program as its model. In Maryland, domestic violence-related deaths dropped 32% between 2008 and 2013.

In the last two years alone, LAP was implemented across 62 new police departments and last year, law enforcement conducted over 3,600 LAP screenings, with 2,437 (67%) identifying survivors at high-risk.

PSP joins 493 other law enforcement agencies and 52 domestic violence programs that currently utilize the program in Pennsylvania, expanding the lifesaving resources to more Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit the PSP website.

Rep. Meuser visits local Head Start programs; advocates for additional support

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, visited Luzerne County Head Start this week to meet with administrators, read to students, and advocate for additional resources for this successful nationwide program.

This follows Meuser’s visit to Head Start Bradford-Tioga last week, where he saw firsthand the important work both facilities are doing to help children build a strong foundation.

Head Start prepares children from low-income families with the resources and support they need to become successful students and healthy adults. The program provides individual instruction and learning experiences focused on school readiness in key developmental areas, including language and literacy, cognitive skills, social-emotional developmental screenings, and nutritious meals. The program also provides family support services that engage parents as partners, helping children build the skills necessary for long-term success.

Meuser said the federal government provides the vast majority of Head Start funding. Earlier this year, Meuser said he voted for an $85 million increase in funding for the Head Start Program for FY26 — bringing total program funding to nearly $12.3 billion. He said programs across Pennsylvania received $369.1 billion in funding to help children ages three to five.

“I am a huge supporter of the Head Start Program and its mission to provide children with the educational, health, nutritional, and family services they need to get a great start in life,” Meuser said. “I always appreciate the opportunity to see how these programs are benefiting the next generation of Americans as they prepare for a bright future. Earlier this year, I voted for a $85 million increase in funding to support Head Start and will continue to advocate for robust resources for this outstanding organization.”

Sen. Baker: Bill naming roads in honor of Charles D. Lemmond Jr. and James J. Haggerty signed into law

Legislation honoring two longtime Luzerne County public servants by naming roadways in their memory was signed into law, according to Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township.

Baker said Act 107 of 2026 designates the roundabout on State Route 415 at the intersection of Main and Lake streets in Dallas Borough as the Charles D. Lemmond Jr. Memorial Roundabout.

It also names the section of Wyoming Avenue (U.S. Route 11) from the western border of Edwardsville Borough to the intersection with Church Street in Kingston Borough the James J. Haggerty Memorial Highway.

Baker said both men lived near the sections of roadway named in their honor.

“Charlie Lemmond, affectionately known as the ‘Gentleman of the Senate,’ was my friend, mentor and boss,” Baker said. “He served 21 years in Harrisburg with integrity and a strong commitment to bipartisanship. His leadership in securing a public comment period requirement under our state Sunshine Law was a significant achievement for good government. It is especially fitting to honor him with a roundabout designation — a lasting reminder of the care he took to ensure government operated as smoothly and responsibly as possible. I am grateful this designation will help preserve his memory.”

Baker said Lemmond served as a state senator for more than two decades and was known for his thoughtful approach to public service and commitment to government accountability. His legacy includes efforts to strengthen transparency in government and uphold high standards of justice and professional responsibility.

Baker also reflected on Haggerty’s distinguished career in public service and the many contributions he made to the Kingston community.

“Jim Haggerty packed a tremendous amount of accomplishment into a life cut far too short by cancer,” Baker said. “A graduate of MIT and Georgetown Law School, he served in the Army Reserve and Pennsylvania National Guard before opening his own law practice. He went on to serve as Kingston’s mayor for 19 years and later as a magisterial district judge for seven years. He exemplified what it means to be a pillar of a community, dedicating his life to serving others. I am proud to have advocated for this designation so residents will continue to be reminded of his distinguished service and lasting contributions to the community.”

The roadway designations direct the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to erect and maintain appropriate signs identifying each roadway in honor of Lemmond and Haggerty.

“These designations recognize two men who devoted much of their lives to serving their neighbors and communities,” Baker said. “Their work left a lasting mark on Luzerne County, and I am pleased that future generations will have a visible reminder of their service and commitment.”

Marker dedication ceremonies will be held in coordination with PennDOT once the signage is received.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.