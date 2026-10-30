Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday

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WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook said Thursday that, with Pennsylvania leading the nation in home fire fatalities, the message is simple — check your smoke alarms.

“Replace the batteries,” Cook said. “Make sure every floor of your home is protected. These small steps save lives, and the data proves it.”

As Pennsylvanians prepare to turn back their clocks this weekend, Cook and the Shapiro administration are urging residents to take a few minutes to replace the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms.

If you don’t have a smoke or CO alarm, you can request a free smoke alarm from the American Red Cross through the Ready PA website.

• Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, when clocks turn back one hour.

In 2025, Cook said Pennsylvania reported the most home fire deaths in the nation, with 153 fatalities.

The U.S. Fire Administration data consistently shows that nonfunctioning or absent smoke alarms remain one of the most common factors in fatal home fires — underscoring the importance of regular testing and battery replacement.

Cook said today’s home fires burn faster and hotter than ever. Once a fire starts, you may have fewer than two minutes to safely exit, which is why early notification is so crucial. Once the alarm sounds, you must be ready to escape, so develop and practice an escape plan today to ensure a quick exit.

Emergency evacuation should include:

• Two ways to get out of each room.

• A designated meeting place outside where everyone can gather to make sure all people made it out safely.

• How to notify and assist young children, older adults, and people with access and functional needs when the alarm sounds.

Carbon monoxide alarms save lives too

Cook said CO is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that comes from incomplete burning of wood fires or gas-powered appliances, tools, or vehicles in the home or garage. Wood-burning fireplaces and stoves, gas fireplaces, appliances, grills, generators, and motor vehicles can also produce CO gas.

“Maintaining wood- and gas-burning appliances is critical to help prevent malfunctions that lead to carbon monoxide exposure,” Cook said. “Having a working CO detector in your home can give you the alert before you recognize symptoms such as nausea, headaches, dizziness, disorientation and fatigue, which are often confused with other common illnesses.”

Commissioner Cook offers these additional tips for smoke and CO alarms:

• Check batteries regularly: Dead or missing batteries are the most common causes of alarm failure. Test all smoke and CO alarms monthly, including those hard-wired into your home’s electrical system.

• Replace old alarms: Smoke and CO alarms have a limited lifespan and should generally be replaced every 10 years with a new one, following the manufacturer’s instructions. Some newer alarms have sealed, non-replaceable batteries designed to last 10 years.

• Choose alarms that meet your needs: For individuals with sensory or physical needs, smoke alarms with additional alerts, such as flashing lights, vibrations, or voice notifications, are available.

Cook said homeowners who need help installing or maintaining smoke and CO alarms should contact their local fire department for guidance. Renters can check local ordinances to learn about landlords’ requirements for providing smoke and CO alarms.

To learn more about making your home safer, including information on smoke and CO alarms, fire extinguishers, and home sprinkler systems, visit the Ready PA Safer Home website.

Cook said you can make a difference in your community today by learning how to volunteer with your local fire department.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.