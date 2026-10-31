Penn State welcomes Northeast Regional Chancellor with breakfast event

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LEHMAN TWP. — Penn State’s newest Northeast Regional Chancellor, Menah Pratt, knows what it’s like to let go of something you love.

At the previous institution she worked for, she was charged with closing an office she had built and led for 10 years.

“I sort of experienced that pain and trauma of loss, the frustration and sadness of closing something that was precious,” Pratt said on Friday, during a welcome breakfast at Hayfield House, where business leaders, alumni, educators, and friends of Penn State gathered to honor Pratt and learn more about her vision for the future of the northeast campuses.

Pratt believes the compassion and empathy she has because of her own loss will help her navigate the substantial change Penn State will soon undergo — the closing of seven campuses at the end of the spring 2027 semester, including Wilkes-Barre.

At the same time, Pratt hopes her extensive leadership experience — she previously served as vice president for strategic affairs and professor of education at Virginia Tech University and held leadership roles at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and Vanderbilt University — will help guide the remaining northeast Penn State campuses, Hazleton and Scranton, toward “sustainable institutional transformation” in the region.

“I made sure that as part of the 350 meetings [I had when I first stepped into this position], they included meetings with every single faculty and staff member at this campus and town halls with students so I could get a sense of, yes, we are all collectively heartbroken. And still we have this year of work. So let’s work together,” Pratt said after the event.

Pratt was born in Pittsburgh, where her parents met while in college, and she was raised in Illinois. Her father was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, in West Africa, and came to America to further his education, getting his PhD in nuclear physics from Carnegie Mellon.

Her mom was born in rural Texas, the granddaughter of an enslaved woman, grew up picking cotton and went on to earn her Ph.D. in social work from the University of Pittsburgh.

“That history of intercontinental global perspectives sort of shaped my own passion for education and understanding the impact of knowledge for empowering yourselves and empower yourself and empowering communities,” said Pratt.

Pratt said having academically minded parents “was the foundation for my understanding that education could change lives.”

Her own educational journey took her to the University of Iowa, where she earned a bachelor’s and master’s in English. Her experience working in Upward Bound and leading an after-school program for Black sixth-grade girls pushed her toward the social justice space, and she eventually earned a law degree and PhD in sociology from Vanderbilt University.

“And then I was a lawyer for a while working in higher education at Vanderbilt. I was doing governance work, compliance work, real estate work, and then I went back to Illinois where I was raised,” she said.

For a decade, Pratt led strategy and diversity at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for about 10 years. After that, she did similar work as vice president at Virginia Tech.

Since starting her new role as Penn State Northeast regional chancellor in August, Pratt has immersed herself in the region’s unique culture.

She’s been on the coal mining tour in Lackawanna County, visited the Anthracite Museum, and watched the premiere of WVIA’s ‘The Secret Beneath Hazleton’ at the Hazleton Art Museum.

“I’ve met with leaders, superintendents, and principals at local school districts and community leaders across the region. These experiences have given me a really wonderful perspective, not just about the communities and the cities, but also the counties,” she said. “I’ve been able to experience a deep commitment of the people to the success of this region. And I’ve seen loyalty and passion and the desire for collaboration. I want Penn State to be seen as an integral partner in the work in this region.”

Honoring the legacy of the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus, which will soon close after 110 years, is a top priority for Pratt. So is making sure the school’s presence is felt in the Wyoming Valley even after it’s gone.

One of the ways it intends to do that is through the Wilkes-Barre LaunchBox, located in the Think Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The purpose of the program is to advance an entrepreneurial mindset through immersive skill development, empowering individuals and organizations to embrace the opportunities for future employability by offering networking and skill development alongside key partnerships in the NEPA region.

Penn State will also explore additional academic opportunities through the LaunchBox, including dual enrollment courses where high school students can earn college credit.

When it comes to the Hazleton and Scranton campuses, Pratt intends to focus on increasing partnership with school districts, among other goals.

“My vision is that our enrollment increases, that we make sure we have the right thriving academic programs and that we increase our engagement with alumni and our philanthropic partnerships. But they’re campuses of tremendous potential, and they’re doing amazing work in the communities, and we just need to make sure that they are thriving,” explained Pratt.

Wilkes-Barre LaunchBox, along with Penn State Hazleton and Scranton, will each play a role in the Penn State Northeast Regional Leadership Academy, which grew out of Pratt’s many conversations with students, faculty, and staff.

“The Leadership Academy aims to develop lifelong leaders at the intersection of technology and humanity,” Pratt said. “By engaging high school students, college students and professionals in the workforce, we feel like Penn State is uniquely positioned to support a Northeast Pennsylvania learning leadership ecosystem to support learners at every stage of life.”