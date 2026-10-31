Pennsylvania to receive nearly $9 million

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Attorney General Dave Sunday joined a coalition of 36 attorneys general in reaching a $220 million settlement with General Motors regarding consumer data-sharing.

The settlement resolves allegations that General Motors illegally sold consumers’ private driver behavior data and location information to third parties, including data brokers who then sold the data to insurance companies.

For many consumers, this data was used by insurance companies in part to set insurance rates.

Pennsylvania is expected to receive $8.67 million through the settlement.

Additionally, the settlement requires General Motors to obtain affirmative express consent from consumers before collecting or disclosing consumer driving and location data.

“General Motors promised consumers their personal driving data would not be shared, then turned around and essentially exploited that data by selling it to insurance providers,” Sunday said. “This bait-and-switch tactic betrayed consumers’ trust and potentially impacted their insurance rates. Pennsylvanians deserve transparency and honesty about how their personal data is collected, shared, and used.”

From 2016 to 2024, GM enrolled millions of drivers in their Smart Driver program, which tracked their driving habits. GM pitched this tool as a way for drivers to improve their own driving safety and told drivers that they would not share their data with insurers without express consent.

However, the coalition found that GM sold this information to data brokers under contracts that specified the data was to be used for insurance products. The data brokers sold the data to insurance companies, who could then change the driver’s premium based on their driving habits. GM did not disclose to drivers that their data would be sold for this purpose.

The data GM sold was personal, identifiable, and specific. Insurers had data showing how many times a person drove their vehicle, the start and end times of each drive, how many times they braked or accelerated quickly, and whether they went faster than the speed limit. As documented in the New York Times, insurance companies then used this information to change rates, sometimes increasing their premiums. After the Times reported on these practices, GM discontinued the Smart Driver program.

The settlement also requires GM to limit the driving data it collects from consumers and protect their personal information going forward as part of a comprehensive data privacy program.

Sunday warns of scams involving Crypto/Bitcoin ATMs

During National Cryptocurrency Month this October, Sunday issued a warning to Pennsylvanians about scammers who use threats of arrest, phony investment opportunities, and online romance prospects to convince consumers to send money via cryptocurrency.

Sunday announced a STOP sign awareness campaign during a community event in East Stroudsburg.

The STOP sign campaign will place warning signage at cryptocurrency and Bitcoin ATMs across the Commonwealth to help interrupt scams before transactions occur. The Office of Attorney General is strongly encouraging businesses that offer these machines to prominently display the signs, reminding consumers to stop before following instructions from unexpected callers, scanning QR codes or sending money under pressure.

Although cryptocurrency kiosks are located throughout the Commonwealth, many Pennsylvanians, especially older residents, may not be familiar with them — and why scammers prefer them as a method of payment.

Last year, the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection received about 290 scam complaints involving cryptocurrency. Most commonly, the scams involved investment or romance opportunities, and some employed threats and other scare tactics.

“Although the means of payment are different, the lures for these scams are the same. We really want to spread the word and warnings about solicitations involving cryptocurrency,” Sunday said. “Criminals rely on fear and pressure to get victims to act before asking questions. If you receive an unexpected ask or directive to make a cryptocurrency transfer or deposit, stop and cease that communication.”

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital currency that can be purchased online or at kiosks, sometimes called Bitcoin ATMs. Scammers direct consumers to these machines to convert cash into cryptocurrency and send it to a wallet controlled by the scammer.

These transactions happen quickly and are often not traceable as a traditional bank withdrawal or transfer may be, making it very difficult for investigators to retrieve the victim’s losses.

AG Sunday’s Bureau of Consumer Protection has seen an uptick this year in government imposter scams involving callers who pose as representatives of county sheriff’s offices. Those scams often include a threat of arrest, and demand deposits into a Bitcoin ATM using a QR code provided by the scammer.

No legitimate law enforcement agency or court will direct you to a cryptocurrency kiosk to pay a fine, resolve a warrant, or avoid arrest.

Education session held for Volunteer Fire Relief Associations in Monroe County

Auditor General Tim DeFoor this week hosted an information session for Volunteer Fire Relief Associations (VFRAs) in Monroe County to help them effectively and efficiently manage the state funds they receive.

Every VFRA in attendance received a copy of the department’s Management Guidelines for Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations.

“Our VFRA guide is designed to make the business of running a relief association less complicated so our volunteers can focus on their primary task: keeping their neighbors and communities safe,” DeFoor said.

The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which comes from a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.

In 2026, $71 million went to 2,501 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.