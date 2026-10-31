Community Services for Sight and Northeast Sight Services partner for inclusive Halloween event

A giant pair of Halloween-themed eyeballs adds a playful touch to the Community Services for Sight Halloween celebration Saturday at Whispering Willows Park in Conyngham.

Sandy Serafin of Hazle Twp., dressed as a pirate, poses with her dog, Chili, during the Community Services for Sight Halloween celebration on Saturday. The event, sponsored by Niagara Bottling, featured trunk-or-treating, pumpkin painting, and other activities for children who are blind or visually impaired.

Families and volunteers enjoy a sunny fall afternoon during the Community Services for Sight Halloween celebration on Saturday at Whispering Willows Park in Conyngham.

Pumpkins, ghosts, and Halloween decorations welcome families to the Community Services for Sight Halloween celebration Saturday at Whispering Willows Park in Conyngham.

A Halloween skeleton holding a white cane sits among pumpkins during the Community Services for Sight Halloween celebration Saturday.

A family dressed as characters from the Spider-Man universe strikes a pose during the Community Services for Sight Halloween celebration on Saturday at Whispering Willows Park in Conyngham. The event, sponsored by Niagara Bottling, featured trunk-or-treating, pumpkin painting, and activities for children who are blind or visually impaired.

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CONYNGHAM — Costumes, candy, colorful pumpkins, and plenty of laughter filled Whispering Willows Park on Saturday as children and families gathered for a Halloween celebration where fun and friendship took center stage.

Hosted by Community Services for Sight in partnership with Northeast Sight Services, the event offered children who are blind or visually impaired an opportunity to enjoy traditional Halloween festivities in a safe, welcoming environment.

For 17-year-old Harrison Kolc of Wilkes-Barre, who arrived dressed as Dr. Doofenshmirtz from the animated television series “Phineas and Ferb,” the celebration represented something more meaningful than collecting candy.

“Events like this are kind of like an opportunity for people with visual impairment or impairment in general to do things that people without impairments can do,” Kolc said.

He explained that activities organized by Community Services for Sight provide opportunities for young people to socialize, develop independence, and build relationships with others who share similar experiences.

Kolc, who will turn 18 in December, said his involvement with the organization has also introduced him to assistive technology and helped him establish lasting friendships.

“I’ve also gained a lot of friendships,” he said.

Those connections, he explained, have given him a community of people he can turn to for support.

Throughout the park, children dressed in Halloween costumes made their way between decorated vehicles, collected candy, painted pumpkins, and enjoyed the playground. Families took advantage of the pleasant fall weather while volunteers from Niagara Bottling shared treats, laughter, and conversation with participants.

Lori Lesante, president and CEO of Community Services for Sight, said the celebration was designed to remove some of the challenges children with vision loss may encounter during traditional nighttime trick-or-treating.

“For us, it’s because our kids being visually impaired, nighttime trick-or-treating is a bit of a problem because of their vision,” Lesante said.

She explained that reduced lighting, unfamiliar surroundings, and vehicle traffic can make navigating residential neighborhoods even more difficult for children with visual impairments.

By hosting the celebration during daylight hours in a controlled setting, organizers hoped to create an experience where children and families could focus on enjoying the holiday.

“It’s just, be a kid and have a good time,” Lesante said.

Approximately 15 vehicles participated in the trunk-or-treat, with many provided by employees of Niagara Bottling’s Humboldt facility, which sponsored the event. Lesante said approximately 25 children were expected.

The event also featured pumpkin painting, hands-on crafts, snacks, and other Halloween treats.

The gathering was also an opportunity for Niagara Bottling employees to give back to the community.

Betina Drelick, a production technician at the company’s Humboldt facility, said she was eager to spend her Saturday volunteering.

“I always enjoy working with kids,” Drelick said, noting that the company regularly participates in community events and charitable activities.

“I was just like, yes, I gotta come here today and hand out candy to kids and do stuff like that.”

For Lesante, seeing the employees and families come together was especially meaningful.

She said she became emotional earlier in the morning while watching volunteers prepare for the celebration.

“Look at all these people who came out to support my kids,” she recalled thinking.

The Halloween celebration is one of several recreational and educational opportunities offered by Community Services for Sight, a nonprofit organization serving southern Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties.

Through programs including Insight Kids Club and Camp Sight, the organization helps children with vision loss develop confidence, learn new skills, and form friendships while participating in activities designed to encourage independence.

For Kolc, those opportunities have made a lasting difference.

Beyond the costumes, candy, and Halloween festivities, he said the programs have helped him learn to use technology, meet new people, and build a network of friendships.

And on Saturday, surrounded by fellow participants, families, and volunteers, that sense of community was part of the celebration.