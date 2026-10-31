<p>The corner of Delaware Avenue, West Pittston, was ground zero for Halloweentown activities on Halloween night. </p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

The corner of Delaware Avenue, West Pittston, was ground zero for Halloweentown activities on Halloween night.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>Megan Rogers, left, stands in front of her home giving away plenty of candy for the evening on Delaware Avenue. </p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Megan Rogers, left, stands in front of her home giving away plenty of candy for the evening on Delaware Avenue.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>The 200 block of Delaware Avenue was all decked out in Halloween decor. </p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

The 200 block of Delaware Avenue was all decked out in Halloween decor.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>The Pugliese home is a very popular spot for trick-or-treaters.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

The Pugliese home is a very popular spot for trick-or-treaters.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>The Bugelholl home looked spooktacular on Halloween night. </p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

The Bugelholl home looked spooktacular on Halloween night.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>The Bugelholl family paused for a photo amid a few thousand Halloweeners. </p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

The Bugelholl family paused for a photo amid a few thousand Halloweeners.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>The Chikowski home was filled with spooky Halloween items on Saturday night for Halloween.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

The Chikowski home was filled with spooky Halloween items on Saturday night for Halloween.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Thousands of Halloweeners from all over Northeast Pennsylvania convened at West Pittston to celebrate Halloween in the self-declared Halloweentown on Saturday.

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