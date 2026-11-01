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WILKES-BARRE — Election Day is Nov. 3, and once again voters across Northeastern Pennsylvania will have an opportunity to make their voices heard.

While national politics often dominates headlines and conversation, some of the government decisions that most directly affect daily life are made much closer to home.

Decisions made in Harrisburg, county courthouses, municipal buildings, and school districts are especially meaningful.

“Examining voter registration and participation data shows a familiar pattern,” said Jill Avery-Stoss, president and CEO of The Institute. “Voter participation tends to increase during presidential election years, a trend seen both locally and nationwide. Despite this trend, non-presidential election years actually involve more elections for state and local officials, whose decisions can have a more direct impact on our everyday lives.”

Avery-Stoss said local government may receive less attention than Washington, but its duties are extensive.

In Pennsylvania, Avery-Stoss said municipal governments make policy decisions, levy taxes, borrow money, authorize spending, and oversee government operations. Their responsibilities can include police and fire protection, local roads, water and sewer services, traffic control, planning and zoning, parks and recreation, garbage collection, libraries, and code enforcement.

County government also plays a significant role. Avery-Stoss said counties oversee elections, social services, courts, prisons, and property assessments, while also coordinating areas such as emergency management, land-use planning, solid waste disposal, and stormwater management.

Additionally, Avery-Stoss said school boards make decisions that are equally close to home. Pennsylvania’s locally elected school directors approve budgets, levy and collect local taxes, authorize personnel appointments and salaries, adopt instructional plans, and select superintendents.

It is notable that younger residents recognize the importance of civic participation. Avery-Stoss said The Institute’s Public Policy and Civic Engagement Poll found that 76.4% of the college students surveyed reported being registered to vote. The survey found substantial interest in issues that are impacted by multiple levels of government, including health care, the cost of college, jobs and the economy, education, and government efficiency.

Still, Avery-Stoss said voter registration alone does not determine participation.

“Voter participation is an important measure of how residents respond to government and its decision-making,” notes Avery-Stoss. “Low turnout can raise questions about representation, public engagement, and whether residents fully understand the importance of local elections and their impact on daily life.”

As voters prepare for Election Day, taking the time to understand the offices on the ballot and the responsibilities that come with them is an important part of community participation.

“The decisions made closest to home may not always generate national headlines, but they can have a meaningful effect on everyday life,” Avery-Stoss said.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.