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WILKES-BARRE — In the 9th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Dan Meuser is being challenged by Democrat Rachel Wallace.

Meuser, 62, of Dallas, was first elected in 2018, and he said he is running on a platform focused on curbing inflation, supporting community banks, growing manufacturing, and enforcing strict border security to halt the flow of fentanyl.

Throughout the race, he has tied Wallace to national Democratic figures and policies.

Wallace, 38, of Pottsville, is a former White House OMB chief of staff. She said the 9th District is “deep-red,” but will be competitive due to severe local economic anxieties like high energy and home heating costs. Her platform focuses on reducing healthcare costs, protecting union rights, and eliminating political corruption.

She has repeatedly criticized Meuser’s voting record regarding corporate tax breaks for AI data center developers and his lack of town halls.

MEUSER ON THE ISSUES

Meuser said his background includes 20 years in the private sector and more than 15 years in public service as a problem-solving, business-minded conservative guided by the Constitution.

Healthcare and prescription drug costs

Meuser said where you live should not determine the quality of healthcare you can get. He said when Republicans passed the Working Families Tax Cuts, they made an explicit choice to create the Rural Healthcare Transformation Fund to confront the challenges unique to rural communities like those in Pennsylvania’s 9th District.

“This $50 billion program will expand access to quality healthcare across our district and reverse years of decline in rural communities,” Meuser said. “Earlier this year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded $193 million to Pennsylvania from the Rural Health Transformation Fund.”

Meuser said Republicans are also addressing healthcare affordability by reducing the cost of prescription drugs. Last May, Meuser said President Trump signed an executive order requiring pharmaceutical manufacturers to offer their products in the United States at the same low price offered in other nations.

Stopping fraud and scams

Meuser said the nonpartisan GAO estimates the federal government loses up to $521 billion annually to taxpayer fraud.

“When fraudsters steal from vital programs, they take money from taxpayers and leave fewer resources for the people who need them most,” Meuser said.

Unleashing American energy

Meuser said while the conflict with Iran has elevated energy prices, it has also made clear the need for strong domestic energy production and refineries.

“As the war in Iran winds down — which I believe it will — and these investments in energy infrastructure, pipelines, refining capacity, and domestic production take hold, gasoline prices and the cost of groceries should come down quickly,” Meuser said.

Social Security and Medicare

Meuser said generations of Americans have paid into the Social Security and Medicare programs to care for them as they age.

“I have always fought to preserve these programs for those who have earned these benefits, and I will continue that fight for as long as I serve in Congress,” Meuser said. “I have and will remain unequivocally committed to preserving the benefits Americans have earned and paid into for their entire careers.”

Immigration policies

Meuser said under President Biden, nearly 15 million illegal immigrants crossed our southern border. In President Trump’s second term, he said that number has fallen to historic lows.

”President Trump ended the border crisis,” Meuser said. “This Congress, Republicans have invested in border security, ended taxpayer benefits going to illegal immigrants, and worked to end the flow of fentanyl across our border.”

Meuser said he is also working to ensure that more federal dollars go to the people who need it most, such as homeless veterans.

The economy

Recent polls show a majority of Pennsylvanians are increasingly worried about the high cost of utilities, groceries, gas and housing.

“Understandably, people are concerned about the price at the pump amid the conflict with Iran,” Meuser said. “But the Trump Administration is addressing energy prices by unleashing domestic energy production, while ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.”

AI/data centers

Meuser said local control and communities come first when it comes to data centers. He said any potential development must be in the interest of the community.

“Data centers have the capacity to increase value for communities in the form of good jobs and strengthen national security, which is important in our competition with China,” Meuser said. “But there’s no question that the final decision needs to be made by local communities.”

WALLACE ADDRESSES TOP ISSUES

Wallace said she has heard three major concerns on the campaign trail.

The economy

“The first is how expensive everything is — gas, groceries, housing, utility bills, and health care,” Wallace said. “It is increasingly hard to get by. We need Congress to make lowering our costs the number one priority next year.”

Wallace said she would vote to end the war in Iran to bring down energy prices.

“I will vote to end the tariffs hurting our farmers, small businesses, and anyone who goes grocery shopping,” Wallace said. “I will reverse the historic cuts to health care Congress voted for last year and hold health insurance companies accountable.”

AI/data centers

Wallace said if elected she would force AI data companies to pay their own way.

“Over the last few years, developers have come into our district, bought up land, and have tried to push these projects through without local oversight,” Wallace said. “It’s up to Congress to ensure our communities are protected if they decide against allowing Big Tech to put a data center in their community. And if local communities are OK with data centers, then we shouldn’t bear the costs. Our farmers shouldn’t lose their land to infrastructure, our people shouldn’t pay higher electricity bills, and our quality of life should be protected.”

Wallace said there is nothing worse than someone running for office who over-promises and under-delivers.

“I will work with anyone, regardless of party, to push for bipartisan legislation to improve our lives here in Pennsylvania and make Washington work for us — not big corporations or the wealthiest donors.

Country divided

Wallace said our politics are broken right now.

“We are divided, and Washington only works for the big companies and wealthiest donors, not for us,” Wallace said. “I am running to fight for our part of Pennsylvania. The daughter of a pastor and a nurse, I’m a ninth-generation Pennsylvanian, born and raised in Pottsville with Pennsylvania Dutch values — work hard, take care of your family, and look out for your neighbor when you can.”

Wallace said throughout the campaign, she visited the entire district, listening to the stories of farmers who can’t afford to continue their family businesses, small business owners who are being crushed under the weight of health care costs, and families who can’t continue to afford the price of gas and home heating oil — all while data center companies get huge tax breaks.

“We need common sense, bipartisan solutions,” Wallace said. “We need someone who will show up, listen, and fight for us. Not a political party. Not their own stock portfolio. But for our people in this part of Pennsylvania. And that’s what I’m running to do.”

Wallace said people have lost faith in their government.

“They’ll often say, ‘Why should I care? All politicians are the same,’ and I get that,” Wallace said. “Faith in government is at an all-time low because our government does not get anything done, and we have politicians who are getting rich off their positions. That’s why it’s time we pass a real ban on Congressional stock trading, so we know our representatives are fighting for our bottom line, not their own.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.