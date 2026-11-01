Crews demolish the Victory Pig Pizza & Barbecue on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming on Sunday night.

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Demolition crews worked at Victory Pig Pizza & Barbecue on Sunday night in Wyoming.

It is not clear why or when the demolition began. The business at 905 Wyoming Ave. was listed for sale in August for $799,000.

This story is a breaking news brief. Updates will be added as information becomes available.