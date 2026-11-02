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Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones this week announced the real-world impacts of the Shapiro administration’s investments in substance use disorder (SUD) supports and services for families impacted by the disease of addiction — including the training of more than 1,000 Pennsylvanians on how to support a loved one with SUD.

DDAP developed multiple resources following direct feedback from Pennsylvanians looking for help on how to find family member support while a loved one is going through SUD treatment and recovery.

“Addiction is a family disease, and family members who have a loved one navigating substance use often feel overwhelmed, stigmatized, and don’t know where to look for help for themselves,” Davis-Jones said. “The Shapiro Administration answered the call of families looking for a place to turn for help, connection, and guidance by developing multiple resources to reduce some of the burden of finding their own support and also serve as a reminder that no one is alone on the road to recovery — these investments and resources are helping Pennsylvanians navigate an unbelievably difficult, stressful time.”

Through DDAP’s Family Learning Series and Caregiver Connection website, the administration is relying on a comprehensive approach that recognizes the important role families and caregivers play in the treatment and recovery processes.

The Family Learning Series provides families and loved ones with educational opportunities to better understand substance use, recovery, and ways to support someone experiencing substance use challenges. The series consists of seven online learning modules that include informative training videos and corresponding resources on topics such as understanding the disease of addiction and what to expect when your loved one is in treatment. It is designed to help participants build knowledge, navigate difficult conversations, and identify resources that can support themselves and their families.

The series launched earlier this year and since it became available:

• Approximately 1,075 individuals accessed the online training.

• Those trainings videos have been viewed more than 1,600 times.

• Ninety percent of participants said they plan to use what they learned during the training in their everyday lives.

• More than 80% of participants said they felt better able to support their loved one with SUD because of the training.

• Work is already underway at DDAP to expand training offerings to cover additional topics.

McCormick, Fetterman welcome $45M

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., and U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., this week welcomed the U.S. Department of Energy’s announcement of $45 million to advance next-generation nuclear energy and strengthen America’s domestic nuclear fuel supply chain.

The announcement was made at Westinghouse’s eVinci microreactor campus in Etna, Pennsylvania.

The funding, awarded through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), will support technologies that recycle existing nuclear materials into fuel for advanced reactors.

“This is exactly the kind of investment America needs to strengthen U.S. nuclear and stay ahead of China,” McCormick said. “President Trump understands nuclear energy is critical to America’s future, and Pennsylvania is positioned to lead with our world-class workforce, universities, and companies like Westinghouse.”

“Team Pennsylvania delivering for the state,” Fetterman said. “This is another critical kind of investment. Now, we are going to need more energy. More national security requires more energy security, so this is an important investment here in Western Pennsylvania.”

ARPA-E Director Conner Prochaska announced the selections Thursday.

Electrical licensure bill signed

Legislation sponsored by Sen. Devlin Robinson (R-37), Sen. Joe Picozzi (R-5), and Sen. Tracy Pennycuick (R-24) establishing a statewide licensing system for electrical contractors and electricians has been signed into law.

Senate Bill 1260 — now Act 108 of 2026 — establishes uniform licensing requirements across Pennsylvania, replacing a patchwork of municipal regulations that can make it difficult for electrical professionals and businesses to work across local boundaries.

“Electrical work requires specialized training and expertise, and Pennsylvania needs consistent standards to help protect workers, consumers, and personal property,” Robinson said. “This law establishes a statewide framework that prioritizes safety while making it easier for qualified electricians and contractors to work throughout the commonwealth. By creating clear pathways into the profession, we can strengthen our skilled workforce and help meet Pennsylvania’s growing demand for qualified tradespeople.”

“Our skilled trades are the backbone of our workforce, and the men and women who pursue these careers deserve support,” Picozzi said. “Electricians perform important work that keeps our homes, businesses, and communities running safely. This legislation recognizes that and creates a stronger foundation for the next generation entering the trades.”

“When consumers hire an electrician, they need to know they’re getting a qualified professional who adheres to rigorous safety standards,” Pennycuick said. “This is critical work, where the safety of the consumer and the electrician depends on specialized training. Pennsylvania remains one of the few states without a statewide licensing requirement for electricians. Enacting this law changes that in the name of consumer protection and safety.”

The new law is designed to improve electrical safety, reduce the risk of workplace injuries and fatalities, and help ensure electrical installations meet established professional standards. Consistent statewide requirements will also help reduce hazards and costly repairs associated with substandard electrical work.

The law establishes multiple pathways into the electrical profession, including registered apprenticeship programs, residential electrician licensure, and probationary electrical worker status. These pathways are intended to expand access to careers in the electrical trades while maintaining appropriate training and safety requirements. It also authorizes reciprocity agreements with states that have substantially similar licensing requirements, allowing qualified electrical professionals to pursue work across state lines.

Senate Bill 1260 received bipartisan support and is backed by union and nonunion electrical contractors throughout Pennsylvania.

Emergency wait-list for ID/A services reduced

The emergency waiting list for intellectual disabilities and autism (ID/A) waiver services has been reduced by 2,742 individuals — or 40%, down from 4,592 individuals — since February 2024.

Additionally, five counties — Clarion, Forest, Lawrence, Potter, and Warren — have eliminated their emergency wait-list altogether.

“When we reduce and eliminate the emergency wait-list for adults with intellectual disabilities and autism, it means they are receiving the critical services they need when they need them,” said Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.

PA DHS works every day to help Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and/or autism access vital supports and services they need to live safely and independently, pursue education and job opportunities, and participate in the Everyday Lives they deserve.

However, many of these individuals have had to wait to receive services due to limited capacity and funding. Now, more than 42,000 Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and/or autism currently receive services in their home and community.

An essential part of this strategy includes targeted investments in the direct support professionals (DSPs) who serve the ID/A community.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.