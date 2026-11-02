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WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick and U.S. Sen. John Fetterman recently hosted a field hearing in Pittsburgh where they discussed a rising topic among Pennsylvania’s seniors — loneliness and social isolation.

The hearing revealed that Pennsylvania is home to more than 2.5 million residents age 65 and older, and that population continues to grow.

For many seniors, losing a spouse, living far from family, or no longer being able to drive can make it harder to stay connected.

Social isolation is not just a quality-of-life issue — it can have serious consequences for older Americans’ health and well-being.

The hearing featured four experts in aging services and research, representing Allegheny County, Penn State, the Jewish Healthcare Foundation, and Meals on Wheels of Lancaster.

Witnesses discussed how the Older Americans Act can better support meal delivery, senior centers, transportation, and other services that help seniors stay connected.

Pennsylvania receives approximately $45 million annually through the Act.

McCormick co-sponsored its bipartisan reauthorization, which passed the Senate unanimously in July.

Fetterman offered this at the hearing:

“Hearing that Meals on Wheels might be the only human contact older folks have that week is alarming. Social isolation and loneliness are serious issues, and I’m grateful for the witnesses’ testimony today and understanding how we can better serve the community.”

McCormick said:

“Pennsylvania seniors helped build our communities, worked our mills and mines, and served our country, and they deserve to stay connected.”

One of the experts at the hearing said a recent survey found 32% of respondents claim that a volunteer that they see delivering their meals is the only person they see on a given day or even a week.

“The food is a necessary part in alleviating that isolation and loneliness — but that knock on that door is as well,” the expert said. “We are knocking on the door, and if we do not hear from them or see the cooler, we make sure we call them or an emergency contact. If we can’t get in touch with them we will make sure we call emergency services. When we do interact with them we are building a relationship with them.”

These are alarming statements. America’s Baby Boomer generation is aging — in fact, political experts say that this mid-term election could be the last time Boomers have a significant impact on outcomes.

But then there is this shroud of gloom and doom that appears to be hovering over older Americans. While I am certain that there are many older people who experience varying degrees of loneliness and depression, I also see that a large percentage of seniors are managing to cope with the aging process.

Seniors are active and involved with their community and they contribute to their families and friends and organizations and many still work — for pay or as volunteers.

And if they find themselves in times of trouble or depression, they have each other.

A recent Facebook post showed Tom Jones singing Leonard Cohen’s haunting ballad, “The Tower of Song.” At 86, Jones still has that powerful voice and he always makes any song he sings his own. He did so with his rendition of Cohen’s song.

A few of the lyrics:

“Well my friends are gone and my hair is grey,

I ache in the places where I used to play,

And I’m crazy for love but I’m not coming on,

I’m just paying my rent every day,

In the Tower of Song.”

Dial it up and listen to the entire song. It really will move you. Jones had his fellow judges tearing up.

But I really want to say a few things about older people who do possess a great deal of vibrancy these days.

Oh, it may take us a little longer to get up and down the steps, but we still can.

Except for learning everything there is to know about computers, we manage to create Facebook pages, text our friends and family, post photos and videos from our smart phones — and we FaceTime!

We don’t like terms like for a “mature” person, such as elderly, living on a pension, retired, geriatric, Methuselah, retiree, golden-ager, old-timer, oldie, oldster, geezer or blue-haired beauty.

Some of us are still very active and contributing to our community, whether it be at the movies, a dance, committee meetings, volunteering or at our Alma mater’s football games. We do contribute, not just to charities, but to society, as well.

We want to be — and are — a part of this community’s fabric. We can learn something new, as well as teach those who have so much to learn.

We realize that nobody lives forever, but despite our age, we still live enthusiastically. We can play golf, pickleball, or basketball, or swim. We can write, chat, text and be witty. We can tell stories of our youth and embellish them with details young folks can relate to.

We prefer to be compared to those classic automobiles or movies or recipes — you know, the kind of things that people rave about and marvel at — especially during holiday celebrations. And we can still blow out all the candles on our birthday cake.

Our generation should be savored like your grandmother’s favorite soup, or your great-granddad’s ‘57 Chevy, or “Gone With the Wind.”

Yes, we can get lonely at times — sad when we lose a family member or friend.

But we are vibrant — so go ahead and marvel at us and rave about us.

We applaud what Sen. McCormick and Sen. Fetterman are doing. We want everything possible to be done for those who are troubled.

Keep knocking on those doors.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.