36th annual craft show held at Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus
DALLAS TWP. — The holiday shopping season got a handmade head start Sunday as crowds filled the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus for the 36th annual Homespun Holidays Craft Show, hosted by Arts at Hayfield.
Under sunny skies and pleasant fall weather, shoppers wandered between buildings, browsed booths lining the sidewalks, and filled the campus gymnasium in search of one-of-a-kind gifts, seasonal decorations, and handcrafted treasures.
Approximately 120 vendors participated in this year’s show, offering everything from handmade artwork, jewelry, and Christmas ornaments to candles, beauty products, home decor, and specialty foods.
For Janis Winter, who has chaired the show for approximately 30 years, the event is about much more than holiday shopping. It’s an opportunity to support the artists and craftspeople whose work makes the annual tradition possible.
Winter said the one-day event has drawn approximately 2,000 visitors annually in recent years, with demand for vendor space continuing to grow.
This year, organizers turned away approximately 30 applicants, even with the expanded number of participating vendors.
But Winter said the show’s popularity isn’t simply about the number of booths. It’s about maintaining a carefully selected collection of original work and giving artisans an opportunity to showcase their talents.
Unlike events that primarily rent vendor spaces to raise money for other purposes, Arts at Hayfield reinvests its proceeds into supporting crafters, promoting their work, and advertising the event, she explained.
The organization also relies on a selection committee that includes craftspeople themselves to evaluate applications, avoid too much overlap among vendors, and prioritize handmade products over mass-produced merchandise.
That commitment to craftsmanship has helped distinguish the show and build a loyal following among vendors and shoppers alike.
Among those returning this year was Dotty Kenyon, who operates Vikki’s Nut House with her daughter, Vikki.
The mother-daughter business, based in Plains, specializes in flavored nuts, including cinnamon sugar almonds and pecans, which Kenyon said are among their best-sellers.
The business also offers savory varieties, including Buffalo ranch, giving shoppers an alternative to traditional holiday sweets.
Kenyon said she has participated in Homespun Holidays for more than nine years and looks forward to returning each season.
“The clients, the customers, the other vendors, the organizers, they’re all so nice,” Kenyon said. “Everybody’s so friendly, and it’s the first event for the holidays, so it gets you in that holiday spirit.”
The family’s products are also available through their website and at their other business, a cat cafe in Plains.
Throughout Sunday’s event, visitors moved from booth to booth, examining handmade creations, chatting with vendors, and picking up gifts and decorations ahead of the busy holiday season.
Food vendors offered shoppers an opportunity to grab a bite between purchases, while the campus grounds provided a scenic backdrop for the transition from autumn festivities to the approaching holidays.
For Arts at Hayfield, the event also represents a longstanding commitment to making the arts accessible to the Back Mountain community.
Winter said the organization, an independent nonprofit, has maintained a unique relationship with Penn State Wilkes-Barre that has allowed it to host arts programming and community events on campus for decades.
With changes anticipated at the campus, Winter acknowledged that the organization’s future programming and location may require new consideration. She emphasized, however, that Arts at Hayfield remains an established nonprofit with a dedicated group of supporters and volunteers.
For now, the annual craft show continues to demonstrate the enthusiasm for locally made goods and the people who create them.
And as November began, Sunday’s crowds offered a fitting farewell to fall and a cheerful welcome to the holiday season.
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