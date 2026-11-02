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HUNLOCK TWP. — The Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny, Troop P, say they are investigating a report from a mother that her two children were sexually assaulted.

The mother filed a complaint Friday involving allegations of sexual abuse against her daughter and son.

State police say the alleged incidents occurred between 2024 and 2025 while the mother resided out-of-state.

The investigation is ongoing, state police say.