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SCRANTON — A Wilkes-Barre convicted murderer who was shot in his arm by a Wilkes-Barre City police officer during a domestic disturbance in July has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a firearm offense.

Shawn Antione Adams, 56, was indicted on a single count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Adams pled not guilty to the federal charge and is scheduled for a trial in December, according to federal court records.

Due to the indictment, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office withdrew two counts each of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm, and one count each of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment against Adams on Friday.

Adams remains jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison.

City police responded to a domestic disturbance on East Beatty Street on July 7, when Adams allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened her with a firearm he aimed at her head, according to a news release sent at the time from District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Wilkes-Barre City Police Chief Michael Boyle.

The woman was able to call 911 resulting in officers to respond to the residence. She told officers at the scene that Adams allegedly had two firearms.

Officers secured a perimeter around the residence where Adams refused commands to exit, the news release says.

After some time, the news release says, Adams exited the house with a firearm in his hand but retreated back inside.

Adams exited the residence again, dropped his hands, and turned where officers saw him reach for his waist, resulting in one officer to discharge his weapon striking Adams in his arm, the news release says.

Adams retreated back into the residence after being shot where he was seen through a window brandishing another firearm. When Adams exited the residence a third time, an officer deployed his Taser that stunned Adams who was taken into custody.

The federal indictment alleges a High Point .45-caliber handgun and a Jennings .22-caliber handgun were found at the scene.

Adams was prohibited from owning, possessing and carrying firearms due to a 1996 conviction in the stabbing death of Jessie Gibson during a fight inside a Wilkes-Barre tavern on Feb. 24, 1996. A jury convicted Adams of third-degree murder and was sentenced to nine-to-20 years in state prison.