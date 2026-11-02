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PLYMOUTH — A man wanted for failing to report to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was found hiding inside a closet of a vacant residence on Center Avenue in Plymouth early Monday morning.

Steven R. Tattersall, 41, address listed as homeless, and William Welfel, 61, of Center Avenue, were caught inside the vacant home just before 12:30 a.m., according to court records.

Plymouth police responded to the vacant house for a reported burglary and found a rear door being held open by a roll of paper towels, court records say.

Police in court records say Tattersall was found hiding in a closet of a second floor bedroom.

The property owner told police that no one was permitted to be inside the vacant residence that had no electrical, working appliances, functioning plumbing or furniture.

Police allege Tattersall was in possession of a glass pipe with burnt residue.

Tattersall was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township on two counts each of burglary and theft, and one count each of criminal trespass, false identification to law enforcement, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Welfel was charged with three counts of criminal conspiracy, and one count each of burglary and theft.

Tattersall and Welfel were jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $15,000 and $10,000 bail, respectively.

Court records say Tattersall was wanted on a warrant when he left the Luzerne County Courthouse after he was sentenced by Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas on June 30, 2026.

Tattersall pled no contest to a theft charge stemming from stealing a tractor from Maple Grove Cemetery in Lake Township in September 2023, court records say.

Lupas sentenced Tattersall to seven-to-two years at the county correctional facility but he left the courthouse prior to being taken into custody by sheriff deputies.