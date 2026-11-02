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WILKES-BARRE — Two men accused of running prostitution rings at two area motels will face a Luzerne County jury trial in April.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. said opening statements will begin April 26 for the consolidated trial of Larry McLeod, 63, of Wilkes-Barre, and Omar Samuel, 49 of Blakeslee.

McLeod and Samuel were arrested in April 2025, after presentments from a statewide grand jury and a lengthy investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Court records allege McLeod and Samuel forced several women to engage in prostitution at two motels in Plains Township from January 2021 to December 2023.

Sklarosky set the trial date during a status conference held Monday morning.

Samuel’s attorney, James J. Scanlon, advised the judge that only one discovery (evidence) item remains to be obtained, which Pennsylvania Senior Deputy Attorney General Zachary M. Wynkoop said consists of “several terabytes” of materials.

During a status conference held in September, Scanlon and McLeod’s attorney, Ellen M. Granahan, were expected to travel to Wynkoop’s office in Norristown, Montgomery County, to review the evidence.

Scanlon said the trip has not happened due to other pressing legal engagements but plans are to review the evidence via Zoom in the near future.

McLeod and Samuel are facing trial on trafficking individuals, involuntary servitude, and promoting prostitution offenses.