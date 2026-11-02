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NANTICOKE — A Nanticoke man was arrested Friday on allegations he downloaded and shared child sexual abuse materials.

Michael J. Grevera, 43, of East Union Street, was charged with 663 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials, 99 counts of dissemination of child sexual abuse images, and one count of criminal use of communication facility.

Grevera was arrested by agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office when a search warrant was executed at his residence, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday.

“The voluminous illegal materials found in this case are deeply disturbing, and warrant these very serious charges. The possession and dissemination of these types of heinous materials are unacceptable and a priority of the Office of Attorney General to root out,” Sunday stated in the news release.

Grevera was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke and was released Sunday after posting $250,000 bail.

Bail conditions prohibit Grevera from having contact with children and to keep 500 feet away from schools and playgrounds.

Anyone with information about Grevera is asked to call the Office of Attorney General at 800-385-1044.