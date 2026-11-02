🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors were granted permission to issue an out-of-state subpoena to the Missouri brother of Frederick Balester, who is charged in the 2011 stabbing death of their cousin, to legally require his presence to testify during the upcoming jury trial.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough issued a certificate of attendance for Patrick Balester to appear during his brother’s trial, scheduled to begin Dec. 7.

Patrick Balester resides in the Kansas City, Missouri, suburb of Gladstone. He will be summoned before a Missouri court, where a judge would likely designate him a material witness.

Prosecutors say Patrick Balester’s testimony is crucial because Frederick Balester, 70, of Hanover Township, engaged in “incriminating conversations” with his brother.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P, charged Frederick Balester in January with fatally stabbing his cousin, Jonathan Balester, 56, in a dispute about selling the family business, Balester Optical, to Essilor of America, for nearly $5 million in May 2011.

Court records say Jonathan Balester missed a company board meeting to vote to sell Balester Optical on May 26, 2011, resulting in his family becoming concerned and having Patrick Balester and Frederick Balester, and their wives, leave a family dinner at a restaurant and drive to Jonathan’s house on North Lehigh Street, Kingston Township.

While a Kingston Township police officer remained outside, Patrick Balester and Frederick Balester entered the house and found Jonathan Balester dead.

An autopsy by now-retired forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross revealed Jonathan Balester suffered 17 stab wounds.

Prosecutors in their request for the out-of-state subpoena say they plan to provide round-trip transportation, lodging, meals, witness fees and any other related costs to ensure Patrick Balester’s appearance as a material witness.

Frederick Balester was charged after state police investigators requested Ross to review Jonathan Balester’s autopsy pictures in April 2025, particularly two circular marks that could have come from being stunned by a Taser.

During Frederick Balester’s preliminary hearing held Feb. 18, Ross gave a medical opinion that two identical circular marks on the back of Jonathan Balester could have come from a stun gun.

Investigators found an inoperable Taser in Frederick Balester’s house when it was searched in November 2011, nearly six months after Jonathan was killed.

Frederick Balester’s attorneys, Theron J. Solomon and Nicole M. Psaila, sought to prevent Ross from testifying about the purported stun gun burns on Jonathan Balester’s back.

Vough recently barred prosecutors from eliciting testimony from Ross about the stun gun burn marks.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Jill Matthews are prosecuting the case.