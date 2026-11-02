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SCRANTON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Edward Stephen Neil, 29, of West Pittston, was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison for distribution of child pornography.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Brian D. Miller, the indictment alleged Neil, over the course of July and August in 2024, used a Peer-to-Peer network to download, receive, view, and distribute child pornography. Several images and videos depicted graphic sexual assaults of minors, the news release said.

Neil was initially charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office in November 2024 when a search warrant was served at his residence on Lacoe Street.

Court records say Neil admitted to agents he had been viewing child sexual abuse materials for one year for self gratification.

U.S. District Judge Julia K. Munley sentenced Neil on Oct. 27. Neil was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Luisa Honora Berti prosecuted.