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The U.S. Department of Justice announced hotlines for citizens to report information about Election Day interference with campaigns, elections, and any citizen’s right to vote.

These numbers:

• Harrisburg — 717-614-4246

• Scranton — 570-207-2856

• Williamsport — 570-326-2054

The DOJ “plays an important role in deterring and combating those who would interfere with our elections,” its release said.

“This includes protection from paid operatives coming into our district to disrupt campaigns, to make threats of violence, and to otherwise disrupt our electoral process,” it said.

Complaints about possible violations of federal voting rights laws can also be made directly to the DOJ Civil Rights Division at 800-253-3931 or through an online complaint form at civilrights.justice.gov.

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, the DOJ advises calling 911 before contacting federal authorities. State and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places and usually have a “faster reaction capacity in an emergency,” the release said.

As in some past elections, Justice Department monitors will be stationed outside some undisclosed county polling places Tuesday, county officials said.

Following past practice, the county will not grant permission for federal monitors to be stationed inside polling places, which means monitors must stay at least 10 feet outside polling places, the same rule that applies to anyone who isn’t voting, county officials said.