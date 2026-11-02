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A Wilkes-Barre man was sentenced to probation for failing to report employment income while receiving SNAP and medical assistance benefits from Pennsylvania.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Marc E. Gibbons, 60, of Darling Street, to 15 months’ probation on two counts of fraud in obtaining public assistance. Gibbons pled guilty to the charges prior to being sentenced on Friday.

An agent with the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General charged Gibbons with failure to provide employment income when he applied for SNAP and medical assistance benefits at the Luzerne County Assistance Office, according to court records.

Court records alleged that Gibbons failed to report income after he applied for benefits and began full-time employment.

Court records say Gibbons received $1,545 in SNAP benefits and $5,640 in medical assistance from Dec. 2024 through April 2025.

Gibbons was ordered to pay $7,165.41 in restitution to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.