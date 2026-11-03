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Luzerne County Council is poised to provide its first earmark from a new blight demolition fund, with revenue coming from a $15 fee on deeds and mortgages recorded in the county.

Duryea is seeking $60,450 in reimbursement for costs to demolish a blighted property at 404-406 Main St., destroyed by a May fire ruled accidental. According to published reports, the building once housed the Yuhas and Sons Bar.

Justin Tonte, Duryea Borough Council vice president, told the council at its Oct. 27 work session the structure was a “nuisance and a safety hazard” that had to be torn down immediately after the blaze for public safety reasons.

County Councilman John Lombardo sought verification that the blight demolition fund could be used for the project, saying he had previously been told otherwise.

Ted Ritsick, head of the County Community Planning and Economic Development division, said the Act 152 demolition fund is “exactly for this,” referring to costs associated with demolishing blighted structures.

Ritsick commended the borough for extensively documenting evidence the property was condemned and severely blighted.

“All of the criteria that it would need to meet to use these funds under Act 152 and for us to declare it blighted are present,” Ritsick said. “So, in my opinion, this is exactly what the demolition fund was made for.”

Lombardo expressed support for the allocation and said it would be appreciated by borough residents.

“That building was a terrible eyesore on that corner for many years,” he said.

Councilwoman Denise Williams said she fully supports the project but wanted to ensure sufficient funds are available.

Mary Roselle, head of the County Budget and Finance division, said the fee, which took effect July 1, has generated $78,533 to date.

During public comment, prior controller Walter Griffith argued the funds cannot be used retroactively for a structure that was already demolished.

The county administration has determined it is following all regulations and guidelines.

Duryea’s documentation demonstrated the property met at least three criteria as required by the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, the council’s agenda said.

For the earmark to be eligible, the council must “make a declaration” the property meets criteria in the act.

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino said a vote on the earmark will be scheduled for the Nov. 10 meeting.

County Council had unanimously approved the $15 fee in May.

State Act 152 of 2016 authorized counties to impose the fee to combat derelict properties that depreciate neighboring property values and jeopardize the public’s health, safety, and welfare.

A total of 9,279 deeds and 8,682 mortgages were recorded in the county in 2025, which would have generated $269,415 if the fee had been in effect last year, the administration said.

The Luzerne County Association of Realtors had submitted a letter to council expressing concerns about the fee and urging consideration of the “potential unintended consequences,” particularly on seniors, first-time homebuyers, and other “vulnerable populations.”

Thirty of the state’s 67 counties have enacted the fee, the county said in May.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.