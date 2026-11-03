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The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) has announced the opening of the 2026-27 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) season, with applications being accepted now through April 23, 2027.

“Pennsylvanians need to be able to heat their homes and keep themselves and their families warm through the winter, and LIHEAP helps hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians each year stay safe and healthy during the coldest months of the year,” said PA DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “Anyone who may need help with heating costs and keeping their home safe through this winter should apply for LIHEAP as soon as possible.”

“LIHEAP is one of the strongest tools we have to help Pennsylvania families stay warm and manage their energy bills,” said Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chairman Steve DeFrank. “We encourage anyone who may be struggling to apply early and also reach out to their utilities. When families use LIHEAP together with the many options available through utility assistance programs, they have a clearer path to staying safe and connected.”

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay their heating bills by sending payments directly to their utility company or fuel provider. LIHEAP assistance does not need to be paid back and is available in the form of cash or crisis grants.

The minimum 2026-27 LIHEAP cash grant is $200, and the maximum is $1,000. Households may receive one cash grant per LIHEAP season.

Pennsylvanians who meet income guidelines and are in jeopardy of having their heating utility service terminated, have already had their heating utility service terminated, or who are out of or have less than two weeks’ worth of deliverable fuel, such as fuel oil, propane, coal, or wood, may be eligible for a LIHEAP crisis grant. The minimum crisis grant is $25, and the maximum is $1,000. Households may apply for and be eligible for more than one crisis grant — up to the $1,000 maximum — if they experience more than one emergency per LIHEAP season.

During the 2025-26 LIHEAP season, 278,910 households statewide received LIHEAP cash benefits, and these households received an average season benefit of $289. Approximately 121,329 households statewide received LIHEAP crisis benefits, and these households received an average payment of $566.

Additionally, Pennsylvania’s annual winter utility shutoff moratorium runs from Dec. 1 through March 31. The moratorium prevents regulated electric and gas utilities from terminating service to households at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.

During the moratorium, public water utilities regulated by PUC are also prevented from terminating water services to households that use water to heat their homes. While this moratorium will prevent utility shutoffs during the coldest months of the year, it does not cancel a customer’s outstanding home heating bills.

Many utility companies also offer programs that can provide reduced monthly bills, debt forgiveness, and other types of energy assistance.

Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or request a paper application by calling the LIHEAP Helpline at 866-857-7095.

PUC to hold hearings

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) this week reminded consumers that it will hold four public input hearings in November to gather public comment on the joint application of UGI Utilities Inc. (UGI) and Argo Infrastructure Partners LLC (Argo) to transfer UGI’s electric utility operations to Argo.

On June 24, UGI and Argo filed a joint application with the commission seeking the appropriate approvals to allow UGI to transfer its electric utility operations to an Argo-controlled entity as well as to cease and abandon the ownership and operation of its utility assets and retail electric service in Pennsylvania.

UGI’s Electric Division currently serves more than 63,000 electric customers in northeastern Pennsylvania — with a service area anchored by roughly 2,700 miles of transmission and distribution lines and 14 substations located in Luzerne and Wyoming counties.

Argo, a Delaware limited liability company, is an independent infrastructure investment management firm with a history of acquiring and managing many utility businesses, including other Pennsylvania companies such as Pike County Light & Power, Leatherstocking Gas Co., DQE Holdings (the parent of Duquesne Light Co.), and Corning Energy Corp.

In-person public input hearings

Two in-person public input hearings will be held at the following location and times:

Tuesday, Nov. 17 — Luzerne County

• Hearing No. 1 will begin at 1 p.m.

• Hearing No. 2 will begin at 6 p.m.

• Sydney and Pauline Friedman Community Center, 613 S J Strauss Lane, Kingston

Telephonic/virtual public hearings

Two telephonic/virtual public input hearings have been scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, with the first hearing beginning at 1 p.m. and the second hearing beginning at 6 p.m.

To join the hearing by telephone:

• Dial one of the two phone numbers listed below. Long distance charges may apply, depending on your phone carrier.

• As prompted, enter the Conference ID listed below, and then press pound “#.”

Phone numbers:

• 267-332-8737 (for Philadelphia and surrounding areas)

• 412-912-1524 (for Pittsburgh and surrounding areas)

• Conference ID: 443 859 499#

To join the hearing virtually (with video):

• If you preregister and provide your email address, we will email you a Microsoft Teams meeting link.

• At least 10 minutes before the hearing, click on the Microsoft Teams meeting link to join the hearing.

• If you want to appear on camera, turn on video. Appearing by video is not required.

Note: Preregistration for the telephonic/virtual hearings is encouraged if you wish to testify.

PUC Administrative Law Judge F. Joseph Brady will preside over the hearings.

Preregistration for the telephonic/virtual public input hearings

To preregister, contact the administrative law judge’s legal assistant, Pamela McNeal, at 215-560-4228 or by email at pmcneal@pa.gov, no later than 10 a.m. on the day of the hearing at which you plan to testify and provide the following information:

• Your first and last name.

• The date and time of the hearing(s) you want to join.

• Your phone number.

• Your email address, if you want to join the hearing virtually (with video). We will email you a Microsoft Teams meeting link.

DMVA: Access to benefits expanded

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announced updated regulations to expand access to critical benefit programs, representing the most extensive changes to Pennsylvania veterans’ benefits in 35 years.

The changes to the benefit programs administered by DMVA will broaden and clarify eligibility requirements, change income limits, and add cost-of-living expense allowances in need-based programs.

State programs impacted by the new regulations include the Disabled Veterans’ Real Estate Tax Exemption, the Amputee & Paralyzed Veterans’ Pension, the Blind Veterans’ Pension, Veterans’ Temporary Assistance, and Educational Gratuity programs.

“What this means is that Pennsylvania’s nearly 650,000 veterans will have greater access to benefits they have earned in service to this nation,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We look forward to our continued work with the General Assembly on constitutional and statutory amendments to further broaden eligibility for the benefits programs.”

The DMVA suggests veterans contact their local county director of veterans affairs or any certified veteran service officer to discuss how these regulations might impact their benefits.

Veterans are reminded that there is no charge for a benefits review or for help applying for benefits.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.