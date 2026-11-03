Sara Peperno, left, president and CEO at United Way of Wyoming Valley, speaks as Katherine Pohlidal, vice president of community impact, listens during the October meeting of POWER!

More than 60 people attended the October meeting of POWER! at The Parlor in Kingston.

Sara Peperno, left, president and CEO at United Way of Wyoming Valley, listens as Katherine Pohlidal, vice president of community impact, speaks at the October meeting of POWER!

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Wilkes-Barre POWER! partnered with The Parlor for its October networking event.

The event featured the United Way of Wyoming Valley, which fights for the health, education, and financial stability of local children, families, and at-risk individuals.

Guest speakers were Sara Peperno, president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, and Katherine Pohlidal, vice president of community impact.

Organizers said the event was one of POWER!’s most attended events of the year, with approximately 60 people, and many were first-timers.