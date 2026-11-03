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CONYNGHAM TWP. — A man ripped off his shirt, threatened to burn a neighbor’s house and kill everyone inside, and assaulted Pennsylvania State Police troopers Monday night.

State police say they arrested Kevin John Hall, 53, of Hill Street, after he was stunned by a Taser as he struggled with troopers at about 6:30 p.m., according to a news release and court records.

Troopers responded to a residence on Hill Street where Hall threatened to burn the neighbor’s house.

Hall was encountered standing on his porch where he began screaming, ripped off his shirt, and punched the front of his residence, the news release and court records say.

Hall ran off the porch and onto the street where he allegedly assaulted troopers until he was stunned and handcuffed.

The victims told troopers Hall threatened to kill them by stabbing and shooting them as he retrieved a knife he scrapped on the street pavement, the news release and court records say.

Hall also allegedly threatened to kill troopers and blow up their cruisers, and disperse mustard gas.

Hall was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Matthew J. Carmody of West Pittston on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, institutional vandalism, public drunkenness, and two counts of terroristic threats. Hall was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as he was deemed a danger to society.