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Leadership from Commonwealth Health and Moses Taylor Foundation addressed a packed house Friday at Commonwealth Health’s Moses Taylor Hospital. Speakers shared details about the transformational investment in women’s health care and the anticipated impact in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The event also acknowledged Tenor Health Foundation, whose investment in Commonwealth Health played a critical role in preserving community hospitals and access to care in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and offered an opportunity to reflect on a shared journey, recognize the power of partnership, and reaffirm the importance of investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure to deliver locally relevant care.

The $3.38 million investment from Moses Taylor Foundation will support the future of women’s imaging and breast health services and expand access to screenings, diagnostics, and treatment at Moses Taylor Hospital. The comprehensive women’s imaging and breast care center will offer advanced screening capabilities, diagnostic imaging, biopsy services, and patient navigation support, bringing coordinated care together in one location.

Since its founding in 2012, Moses Taylor Foundation has approved over 600 grants, totaling more than $45 million invested throughout the region. This investment into a comprehensive women’s imaging and breast care center is the largest contribution the foundation has made to a single organization to date.

Remarks by Dr. Patrick D. Conaboy, CEO of Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital; Dr. Frank Kolucki Jr., chief medical officer of Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital; and Danielle Breslin, president and CEO of Moses Taylor Foundation, provided context to the need and partnership, while also outlining the staggering statistics surrounding breast cancer and screenings.

At the event, Conaboy spoke first, thanking Moses Taylor Foundation and reiterating a commitment to preserve local care. He said, “Commonwealth Health is about the health care of the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Period. Our sole purpose is to take care of our neighbors and make sure they can get the level of care that they deserve … We look to see what this area needs, and we define the niches we can fill. Today is a great example of that.”

Kolucki, a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist for more than two decades, centered his remarks on the importance of early detection and the importance of screenings and timely care, noting, “In the United States, breast cancer is the most common malignancy in women, with approximately 300,000 cases and 40,000 deaths per year. However, women who participate in screenings have a 60% lower risk of dying from breast cancer. Screenings save lives.”

He shared details about the planned “world-class center of excellence for women to receive breast health care” and rounded out his remarks with a defining statement: “We are here to stay, and we will not fail.”

Breslin spoke last, acknowledging the hospital’s leadership team, its commitment and vision, and dedicated employees. She noted the foundation’s history with the hospital and shared optimism about the future. “While today’s announcement involves a substantial financial investment and sophisticated medical technology, the real significance is what it will mean for women and families throughout our region.” She added, “Early detection matters. Timely diagnosis matters. And the experience of navigating care — particularly during a frightening or uncertain time — matters … In 2027, I look forward to being back here with all of you as we cut the ribbon, welcome the first patients, and open the doors to something new.”

Along with Conaboy and Breslin, Michael B. Clark, president of Commonwealth Health, and attorney Maria Marsili, chair of the Moses Taylor Foundation board of directors, ceremonially signed the grant agreement.

Following the event, Marsili reflected and shared, “Moses Taylor Foundation is incredibly pleased to make this milestone investment into the region’s health care system. This important project aligns with our mission and represents a concrete opportunity to address a significant gap in health care access. We believe in our local hospital system and its leadership, and we are optimistic about the positive impact this project will have on women and families in our area.”