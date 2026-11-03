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WILKES-BARRE — Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA NEPA), in partnership with the Thalenfeld Family Charitable Trust and AllOne Charities, will host its annual National Family Week Conference Friday, Nov. 13, at Mohegan Pennsylvania, Plains Township.

This year’s conference — “UNLEARN: Challenge What You Know & Change What You Do” — will bring together human service professionals, educators, health care providers, community leaders, and others committed to strengthening families and improving the well-being of communities throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Presented as part of the David and Lillian Thalenfeld Family Life Series, the conference will examine how established beliefs, assumptions, and learned behaviors influence the ways individuals

The 2026 theme poses a thought-provoking question: Who taught us what we know, and how might those lessons limit our ability to understand and help others?

Through expert presentations and interactive educational sessions, participants will be encouraged to recognize unconscious biases, reconsider familiar narratives, and explore new approaches to communication, relationships, leadership, and community engagement.

The conference is designed not simply to challenge conventional thinking, but to equip participants with practical knowledge and perspectives they can apply in their professional and personal lives.

“Conversations that we will be having at National Family Week Conference this year will be intentional, meant to challenge ourselves to think beyond what we have learned and acquire new ways of working with each other and those who we serve in the community,” said Jessica Ives, CEO of FSA NEPA. “The topics may be uncomfortable at times, but necessary for growth, self-awareness, and skill building. It is going to be a fantastic day with dynamic presentations sure to keep us thinking long after the day is over.”

Opening presentation: ‘Seeing Differently’

The conference will begin with an opening presentation by Dr. Christine E. Kiesinger, founder of CEK Communication, titled, “Seeing Differently: Unlearning What We Think We Know About Empathy, Trauma, and Human Behavior.”

Kiesinger is a leadership development consultant, executive coach, and speaker whose work focuses on communication excellence, emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, and effective workplace relationships.

Her opening presentation will establish the foundation for a day devoted to questioning assumptions and developing a deeper understanding of human behavior.

Keynote presentation: Humanizing Identity

The conference’s luncheon keynote speaker will be Dan Kimbrough, an award-winning educator, storyteller, and founder of Park Multimedia, a media production company dedicated to meaningful and impactful storytelling.

Kimbrough will present “Humanizing Identity,” a presentation aligned with the conference’s emphasis on understanding others, challenging established perceptions, and fostering meaningful dialogue.

Educational sessions address critical issues

In addition to the opening and keynote presentations, the National Family Week Conference will offer nine breakout sessions, addressing a broad range of issues affecting individuals, families, and communities.

The sessions will examine topics including leadership, trauma-informed approaches, gender expectations, identity, homelessness, resilience, parenting, and substance use stigma.

The morning breakout sessions, scheduled from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., include:

• “The Question Changes Everything: How Leading with Curiosity Helps Leaders Unlearn, Reframe, and Lead Differently” — Jessica Cronauer

• “Reactivity to Receptivity: A Somatic Shift for Client Dynamics” — Shay Jones Vitale

• “Beyond the Toxic: Managing the Negative Effects of Toxic Masculinity and Perception of Gender Roles” — Nora Bagusky

Afternoon breakout sessions, scheduled from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m., include:

• “Unlearning the Myths: Supporting Transgender Youth with Facts, Care, and Confidence” — Jacob Kelley

• “Unlearning the Mold: Authenticity, Belonging, and Becoming Yourself” — Linda Rowe

• “We Can Solve Homelessness: Poverty and the Power of Perspective” — Crystal Kotlowski

The final breakout sessions, scheduled from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., include:

• “The Myth of Resilience” — Holly Browning

• “Raising Beyond How We Were Raised” — Marisue Sack and Jeannette Hontz

•“Beyond the Stigma” — Katie Wilk

Conference registration, information

Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the opening presentation scheduled for 8:45 a.m. The conference concludes at 3:30 p.m.

Registration is $45 per person, which includes a light breakfast and lunch. A discounted registration rate of $30 is available for students. Students should email jives@fsanepa.org to obtain the registration discount code.

Approved continuing education credits for LSW, LCSW, and LMFT professionals, as well as CADC credits, are available at no additional charge. CLE credits are not available for this conference.

Participants may register at givebutter.com/2026NFWUNLEARN.

For information about the conference, contact FSA NEPA at 570-823-5144.