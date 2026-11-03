Jaime B. Knights was sentenced Tuesday to decades in state prison for his role in the fatal stabbing of Scott Edward Knox in 2024.

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WILKES-BARRE — Calling the fatal stabbing of Scott Edward Knox a “senseless loss of life” over a $5 debt and drugs, Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Jaime “OG” Knights to up to 20 years in state prison Tuesday.

Knights, 66, formerly of West River Street, apologized three times for his role in a plan with four other codefendants when they retaliated against Knox, 33, whom they wrongly blamed for a botched drug sale the night of May 6, 2024.

Knox was taken against his will by Justice “Millie” Flenory, 25, to an alley behind the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street, Wilkes-Barre, where Knights testified the plan was to put a “beat down” on him.

During the assault in the early hours of May 7, 2024, Fernando “Chuckie” Bracero, 36, pulled out a knife and stabbed Knox three times, severing major arteries in his upper right arm and upper left thigh.

Knox escaped but collapsed about 100 yards away behind an apartment building on South River Street.

“I’m very sorry, I’m very sorry,” Knights said in a low tone of voice. “I feel really troubled. Things got out of hand. I’m very sorry.”

Knox’s brother, Corey Knox, said he realized Knights cooperated during the investigation and testified during the separate trials of Bracero and Jary Javier Fortuna, 33, but requested Knights be sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.

“My family has to live the rest of our lives without Scott… My brother had a family, my brother had people who loved him. I’m asking the court to look beyond the fact that you cooperated, I’m asking Your Honor to impose the maximum sentence,” Corey Knox said.

Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski prosecuted along with recently retired First Assistant District Attorney Anthony G. Ross and acknowledged Knights cooperated with authorities but must be held accountable.

Knights, who was represented by attorney John B. Pike, was eligible under Pennsylvania’s sentencing guidelines for a sentence of six years, but Lupas sentenced him to eight to 20 years in state prison for his no-contest plea to third-degree murder. Knights entered the no-contest plea on Dec. 23, 2025, and testified against Bracero and Fortuna.

“Every criminal case involves circumstances that deserve careful consideration, particularly when a court is determining an appropriate sentence for a serious felony,” Pike said. “In this case, we presented substantial information concerning my client’s background, military service (honorable discharge), lack of a prior criminal record, and personal circumstances. The Court recognized those factors in reaching its sentencing decision.”

During the separate trials held earlier this year, Knights testified that Knox was blamed for bringing Charles “Chucky” Dennis to purchase crack cocaine from Jose Rosario-Miranda, 31, outside Knights’ apartment on West River Street.

Dennis was unsuccessful in a drug-rip with Rosario-Miranda and as Dennis was being beaten, Knights said he took Dennis’ wallet and found an FBI identification card. Believing Knox brought an FBI agent to a drug-buy, Knights said they planned to retaliate and “scare” and put a “beat down” on Knox.

Knox’s girlfriend, Carrie Hiemenz, testified during the two trials that Knox was unaware Dennis had planned a drug-rip.

A jury convicted Bracero of first-degree murder following a four-day trial before Lupas, who sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

Another jury convicted Fortuna of third-degree murder following a three-day trial that ended Oct. 8, and he is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 2.

Flenory pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced by Lupas to 12 to 25 years in prison Oct. 2.

An arrest warrant charging Rosario-Miranda remains active.

Former Wilkes-Barre City police Det. James Conmy, now a detective with the District Attorney’s Office, previously said there is a belief Rosario-Miranda fled the United States.