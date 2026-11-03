Natasha Mary Dixon on Tuesday pled guilty to third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in Wilkes-Barre. Ed Lewis | Times Leader file photo

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WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre woman accused of fatally shooting another woman after a dispute inside a hookah lounge pled guilty on Tuesday.

Natasha Mary Dixon, 36, of Edison Street, was charged by Wilkes-Barre City police detectives with fatally shooting Ayana Shanell Velardo, 30, in the neck on Aug. 9, 2025.

Dixon and Velardo were inside the Mila Lounge at 199 Hazle St. where the two accidentally bumped into each other in a crowded room, according to court records.

Velardo exited the lounge and crossed the street with other people. Dixon also left the lounge and approached Velardo, shooting her in the throat, court records say.

A witness told detectives, according to court records, that Dixon “smiled” after she fired the shot and fled the scene in a minivan, which was found on Hutson Street.

Dixon was scheduled for a pre-trial conference before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas on an open count of criminal homicide and a firearm offense.

Instead, Assistant District Attorney Allyson L. Kacmarski announced a plea agreement was reached with Dixon and her attorney, John B. Pike.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Dixon pled guilty to third-degree murder and firearms not to be carried without a license.

After carefully reviewing the agreement and Dixon’s constitutional rights, Lupas accepted the plea agreement and scheduled Dixon to be sentenced on Nov. 23.

The plea agreement involves a sentence of 23 years, six months to 47 years in state prison. It also negates Dixon’s appellate rights except for ineffective assistance of counsel.