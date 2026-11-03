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WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for Eliezer Santana charged with conspiring with two others to commit a fatal shooting does not plan to file a petition in an effort to transfer the criminal case to juvenile court.

Santana, 20, of Hazleton, was 16-years-old when he allegedly joined Reymer Gonzales, 21, of Hazleton, with shooting Rolando K. Cepeda, 18, and Carlos D. Jorge outside Performance Auto Repair on West 23rd Street, Hazle Township, on April 14, 2023, according to court records.

Cepeda was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, where he died on April 15, 2023. Jorge survived a single gunshot wound.

After the shooting, Santana and Gonzales ran back to a vehicle driven by Ismael Valdez Batista, 21, and sped away.

Santana was captured in Dominican Republic in June 2026, and Gonzales was captured in Boston in mid-May 2023. Batista was arrested several days after the shooting.

During a status conference for Santana on Tuesday, Assistant District Attorneys James L. McMonagle and Brian A. Coleman advised Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas that all evidence, called discovery, has been turned over to Santana’s attorney, Theron J. Solomon.

Solomon said he does not plan to file a decertification petition in an attempt to have Santana’s case, since he was a minor at the time of the shooting, moved to juvenile court.

Lupas said he will schedule another pre-trial conference and a trial date at a later time.

Santana is facing charges of criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Gonzales pled guilty to third-degree murder and aggravated assault on Oct. 19, when Lupas immediately sentenced him to 20 years, nine months to 41 years, six months in state prison.

Batista pled guilty to criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide for his role as the driver and has not been sentenced. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Batista is expected to be sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison.