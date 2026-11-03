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Voting in Kingston Ward 6 is expected to be extended by an hour this evening, until 9 p.m., because the polling place at the Hoyt Library was closed for that long in the afternoon due to a false fire alarm, according to a release from Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo.

The county Election Board and Election Bureau are filing a petition with the county Court of Common Pleas seeking permission to extend voting hours solely at that polling location, Crocamo said.

Voting materials were secured and sealed and remained in the custody of poll workers during the library’s evacuation, she said.

No fire danger was detected, and the Kingston Fire Department cleared the building and determined it was safe to reopen, she said.

The county Election Bureau had worked with the county emergency services department, sheriff’s office and other departments to compile a response plan to “any type of possible scenario that could come about,” county Election Director Emily Cook had said in 2024.

In the November 2023 general election, the Swoyersville Ward 2 polling place on Main Street had to be evacuated shortly before the polls closed, at 7:45 p.m., due to concerns about a potential electrical fire. All voting was completed, and a county team responded to secure the election equipment. Provisional ballots were available outside the polling place in case any voters needed them before 8 p.m.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.