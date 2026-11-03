🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo issued a statement Tuesday evening declaring the county’s general election a success.

County officials reported no major issues at the polls or during Election Day processing of mail ballots. Results from 27,362 mail ballots were posted on the county site by 8:17 p.m., meaning workers were caught up on unsealing and preparing them for scanning.

Voting in Kingston Ward 6 was extended by an hour, until 9 p.m., because the polling place at the Hoyt Library was closed for that long in the afternoon due to a false fire alarm, Crocamo said.

The county Election Board and Election Bureau obtained permission from the county Court of Common Pleas for the extension.

Ward 6 voting materials were secured and sealed and remained in the custody of poll workers during the library’s evacuation, Crocamo said.

No fire danger was detected, and the Kingston Fire Department cleared the building and determined it was safe to reopen, she said.

“Another successful election for Luzerne County,” Crocamo said. “I want to recognize every candidate who put their name on the ballot. Stepping forward to run for office takes courage, and our community is better for it.”

She thanked election bureau staff, sheriff deputies, the election board, poll workers and judges of elections, saying these “dedicated people are the cornerstone of our democracy.”

“This marks the third consecutive year, under the leadership of Emily Cook, of a successful election with no shenanigans,” Crocamo said. “Luzerne County voters can be proud of the professionalism and integrity behind every ballot cast.”

Election observers

As in some past elections, U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division monitors were stationed outside some undisclosed county polling places Tuesday, county officials had said.

Monitors had to stay at least 10 feet outside polling places, the same rule that applies to anyone who isn’t voting, county officials said.

Crocamo said she was informed DOJ monitors were at Hazleton polling locations Tuesday. No complaints were registered about their presence or about any concerns detected by the monitors, Crocamo said.

The department investigates potential violations of the federal voting rights statutes. If any issues arose on Election Day, the department’s attorney for this jurisdiction would have been in communication with county officials, the DOJ notification to the county had said.

County officials had said some may be incorrectly equating the DOJ monitoring with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat said he verified with the city police chief that ICE was not present in the city Tuesday.

Cusat said he received an inquiry from the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania about law enforcement vehicles at city polling places.

The mayor said no police vehicles were at the polls. Instead, he said the vehicles belonged to constables who are required to keep the peace and ensure the 10-foot barrier is maintained for non-voters. Cusat said there is no violation and that constable vehicles are permitted.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.