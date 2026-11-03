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HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro easily beat back a challenge by Republican Stacy Garrity on Tuesday, setting the stage for a second term as Pennsylvania’s top executive.

Unofficial results Tuesday evening showed Shapiro cruising toward a commanding victory over Garrity, whose campaign was considered a long shot from the earliest days of the race. The Associated Press called the race just one minute after polls closed at 8 p.m.

Despite holding statewide office and receiving President Donald Trump’s endorsement, Garrity was hampered by lackluster fundraising, limited support from the GOP, and Shapiro’s name recognition, approval ratings, and incumbency advantage.

Whether Shapiro’s decisive win translates into a mandate for his governing agenda in the Capitol over the next four years remains unknown, with much of it riding on whether Democrats succeed in a long-running quest to seize both chambers of the state legislature. The state House has been narrowly controlled by Democrats since 2022, while the Senate has been dominated by Republicans who stymied key aspects of Shapiro’s platform in his first term.

Libertarian Ken Krawchuk also appeared on the ballot for governor.

Despite the uncertainty around the makeup of the legislature, Shapiro appeared elated at his victory party Tuesday at a hotel outside Harrisburg.

“This is a good night for our commonwealth,” Shapiro said to cheers.

“Tonight, the people have spoken,” he said. “They want us to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. They want us to build more housing and strengthen our infrastructure. They want us to invest in our kids, our cops, and our communities. And they want us to enshrine abortion rights for women in the constitution of this commonwealth.”

Garrity took the stage at her own election night party, at a Wyoming County golf course, a little before 9 p.m. and said she had called Shapiro to congratulate him on his “hard-fought victory.”

“Tonight, I wish the governor and his team my sincere best, as we all should, you guys,” Garrity told her supporters. “Because his success is our success.”

She added, “It is my hope that the campaign we’ve run, the issues we’ve addressed, and the solutions that we presented are a reminder to him that Pennsylvania just doesn’t deserve, but needs, a full-time chief executive.”

A second term, and beyond

In the waning days of the race, Shapiro barnstormed the state with Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, traveling to more than two dozen counties by bus to trumpet his first-term accomplishments — but also to stump for fellow down-ballot Democrats, including those in several competitive races in Pennsylvania that could help decide control of Congress.

If Democrats in Pennsylvania manage to sweep them, it could further boost Shapiro’s profile with deep-pocketed donors and national party leaders whose endorsements will be essential if he decides to pursue the nomination for president in two years.

To date, the 53-year-old governor has been coy about his political ambitions. He sidestepped questions throughout his campaign about whether he’d complete a full four-year second term. (If Shapiro leaves office early, he would be succeeded by Davis, who would serve through January 2031.)

“What I can tell you for sure is I want to be a part of that debate,” Shapiro told Al Sharpton earlier this year about the future of the Democratic Party, adding, “As to who’s a candidate, at the end of the day, that’s for another day.”

Shapiro has instead insisted his focus remains on running Pennsylvania’s day-to-day affairs in a job that carries vast powers: The governor sets policy priorities, helps steer tens of billions of dollars through the state legislature, and makes appointments to dozens of state agencies, boards, and commissions.

Shapiro’s first-term agenda was dominated by boosting public education funding, bolstering government efficiency, and jumpstarting economic growth and job creation through private sector partnerships, achievements he’s said showcase his ability to “Get Stuff Done,” as his oft-repeated campaign catchphrase goes.

But that mantra often clashed with the reality of dealing with a divided state legislature.

Despite his openness to cutting deals with Republicans, other top priorities — including raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, enacting stricter gun laws, increasing funding for mass transit, passing nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people, and expanding the time for survivors of childhood sexual assault to sue their abusers — were impeded by legislative Republicans. GOP lawmakers also rejected Shapiro’s repeated calls for raising new revenue through legalizing recreational marijuana.

Still, Shapiro was able to use his office’s executive powers to accomplish other goals, including implementing automatic voter registration and setting stricter environmental and transparency standards for data center developments.

His office also became the go-to venue in Pennsylvania for legal challenges to the Trump administration, with Shapiro launching or joining several dozen lawsuits challenging the loss of federal funding or federal requests for personal data on Pennsylvania residents.

In fact, Shapiro’s willingness to openly criticize Trump’s policies made him a regular guest on the national news circuit, helping to boost his profile beyond Pennsylvania’s borders. Those appearances, in turn, gave him a ready platform to discuss his ideas for the future of the Democratic Party and cement his reputation as a moderate voice from a key battleground state who wants to shape the direction of American politics.

The next four years of a Shapiro administration are in some ways hard to predict.

They will likely feature efforts by his administration to push through initiatives that failed in his first term, but that effort will be indelibly shaped by the balance of power in the legislature.

Legislative Democrats have widely pitched themselves to voters this year as allies to Shapiro who are dedicated to clearing the GOP from obstructing his vision for the commonwealth. Shapiro, on his end, donated millions from his coffers to campaigns aimed at ousting Republican incumbent senators and growing the party’s narrow House majority.

That push from Democrats in the legislature consumed much of the money and effort from Republicans this campaign season, leaving not much room for Garrity to garner their aid in her attempt at defeating Shapiro — a task some party insiders had preconceived as a futile endeavor before she entered the race.

Garrity, tapped for the nomination early by the GOP to prevent a competitive primary, ran a campaign largely on offense against Shapiro. The decorated Army Reserve veteran also ran on a pro-oil and natural gas platform she promised would help spur the state’s economy.

Despite support from some regular Republican donors, Garrity’s campaign could not keep pace with Shapiro’s vast national network of deep-pocketed backers. An influx of millions of dollars from skill games industry insiders in the waning weeks of the campaign did not prove fruitful. And Trump never parachuted into Pennsylvania to stump for her, despite her predicting he likely would.

Garrity’s campaign eventually turned to a novel approach to take on Shapiro: AI-generated advertisements depicting a fake Shapiro claiming he covered up a series of political scandals. The ad also inaccurately represented some of the Democrat’s policy positions.

Soon after Shapiro’s victory was called by the AP on Tuesday, supporter Jenna Behringer, an education advocate from the Harrisburg area, told Spotlight PA she respects the governor’s “ability and willingness to work across the aisle.”

“I think that is incredibly important,” she said. “If we are going to address polarization and work in a purple state, we need to be able to talk across both sides, and I really admire that about him.”

At Garrity’s Wyoming County party, supporters mostly did not react as the race was called. Michael Lacey, a Wyoming County supporter, said Shapiro’s win does not mean he outworked Garrity.

“There are people out there on the conservative end that are not voting. Veterans, Christians,” Lacey said. “They’re just not coming out to vote. And if they were coming out to vote, I believe that this would have been a slam dunk.”

By the end of Shapiro’s second term, Democrats will have controlled the governor’s office for 16 years. The last time the same party controlled the executive for that long was between 1939 and 1955, with Republican governors.