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WILKES-BARRE — Even though his victory was bittersweet, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said he will keep working hard for his constituents and the Republican agenda.

According to unofficial results at press time, Meuser had 146,670 votes (61.88&) to 90,354 (38.12%) for his opponent, Democrat Rachel Wallace.

“I’m humbled and grateful for the support from the great Americans in the 9th District,” said Meuser, 62, of Dallas. “They saw all the nasty ads and they saw right through them. They realized our plan will be more successful in the short term and the long term. We have built trust and we delivered constituent services, project management and legislation in the district’s best interest. We have done what is good for the 9th District, for the state of Pennsylvania and for the United States of America.”

Meuser said his victory is bittersweet, given the projected change in majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It is bittersweet,” he said. “We need to have a better understanding of where people are. I will do all I can to unite with the moderates and work with those who may not agree with what our plan is, but who are willing to reach a compromise.”

Meuser was first elected in 2018, and he ran his campaign on a platform focused on curbing inflation, supporting community banks, growing manufacturing, and enforcing strict border security to halt the flow of fentanyl.

Throughout the race, he tied Wallace to national Democratic figures and policies.

Wallace, 38, of Pottsville, is a former White House Office of Management and Budget chief of staff. She said the 9th District is “deep-red,” but will be competitive due to severe local economic anxieties like high energy and home heating costs. Her platform focuses on reducing healthcare costs, protecting union rights, and eliminating political corruption.

She repeatedly criticized Meuser’s voting record regarding corporate tax breaks for AI data center developers and his lack of town halls.

Meuser said his background includes 20 years in the private sector and more than 15 years in public service as a problem-solving, business-minded conservative guided by the Constitution.

Meuser said where you live should not determine the quality of healthcare you can get. He said when Republicans passed the Working Families Tax Cuts, they made an explicit choice to create the Rural Healthcare Transformation Fund to confront the challenges unique to rural communities like those in Pennsylvania’s 9th District.

Meuser said Republicans are also addressing healthcare affordability by reducing the cost of prescription drugs.

Meuser said the nonpartisan GAO estimates the federal government loses up to $521 billion annually to taxpayer fraud.

“When fraudsters steal from vital programs, they take money from taxpayers and leave fewer resources for the people who need them most,” Meuser said.

Meuser said while the conflict with Iran has elevated energy prices, it has also made clear the need for strong domestic energy production and refineries.

Meuser said generations of Americans have paid into the Social Security and Medicare programs to care for them as they age.

“I have always fought to preserve these programs for those who have earned these benefits, and I will continue that fight for as long as I serve in Congress,” Meuser said. “I have and will remain unequivocally committed to preserving the benefits Americans have earned and paid into for their entire careers.”

Meuser said under President Biden, nearly 15 million illegal immigrants crossed our southern border. In President Trump’s second term, he said that number has fallen to historic lows.

“President Trump ended the border crisis,” Meuser said. “This Congress, Republicans have invested in border security, ended taxpayer benefits going to illegal immigrants, and worked to end the flow of fentanyl across our border.”

Meuser said he is also working to ensure that more federal dollars go to the people who need it most, such as homeless veterans.

Recent polls show a majority of Pennsylvanians are increasingly worried about the high cost of utilities, groceries, gas and housing.

“Understandably, people are concerned about the price at the pump amid the conflict with Iran,” Meuser said.

Meuser said local control and communities come first when it comes to data centers. He said any potential development must be in the interest of the community.

“Data centers have the capacity to increase value for communities in the form of good jobs and strengthen national security, which is important in our competition with China,” Meuser said. “But there’s no question that the final decision needs to be made by local communities.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.