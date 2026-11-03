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Wilkes-Barre Council Chair Jessica McClay will be the new Pennsylvania House Representative for the 121st District, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night.

McClay, who will take over for retiring longtime Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, defeated Republican challenger Mike Harostock with 9,240 votes or 58.14%, as of press time with all 33 precincts reporting full results.

At press time, Harostock had 6,652 votes or 41.86% of the vote.

“It’s been an honor speaking to voters across the 121st District about what they’re looking for in a leader, and I am so grateful for all their support today and for putting their faith in me. I’d like to thank my family and my team for being by my side over the past months in this campaign — I wouldn’t have been able to do this without you,” McClay said in a press release declaring her victory.

She continued, “Luzerne County is my home — I’ve been serving Wilkes-Barre for three decades and now look forward to serving the entire 121st as their State Representative, where we can make real progress towards our goals of lower costs for working families, better educational opportunity, and a thriving economy in NEPA.”

“I will be a representative for all of my constituents, listening to every voice and every concern. This is a time to put political differences aside and work together to create a better future for Pennsylvanians, and I am honored that this community believes in me to move us towards that.”

When reached for comment Tuesday night, Harostock said he called McClay to offer his congratulations.

“We fought the good fight and I am incredibly proud of the campaign we ran,” he said.

Harostock said he hopes to take time and reflect on the election, and discuss what’s next for him.

“For now, I look forward to spending more time with my family, getting back to work at our family’s business and continuing to serve Bear Creek and the Luzerne County community,” he said.

McClay, 52, of Wilkes-Barre, was first sworn onto the Wilkes-Barre City Council in 2024. Previously, she served for a decade as a member of the Fire Civil Service Board, and was also a member of the Planning Commission and Traffic Committee.

During her campaign, McClay promised to continue the work she started on city council, bringing back grant money instead of raising taxes, and focusing on funding for first responders.

Her campaign also highlighted support for women’s reproductive rights, and a commitment to affordability and investments in public schools.

McClay spoke about some of these issues, and more, when she sat down with the Times Leader Editorial Board in October.

The 121st District covers Wilkes-Barre City, Wilkes-Barre Township, Plains Township, Bear Creek Township, Bear Creek Village, Buck Township and Laurel Run.