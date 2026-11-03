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Republican Rep. Alec Ryncavage has won a third term serving Pennsylvania’s 119th House District, beating out Democratic challenger Lauren McCurdy, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night.

At press time, with all 35 precincts in the district reporting, Ryncavage had 12,544 votes, or 58.89%, while McCurdy trailed with 8,757 votes, or 41.11%.

When reached for comment Tuesday night, Ryncavage said that his win “sends a clear message.”

“Even with more voters turning out, our record of showing up, doing the job, and delivering for our communities speaks for itself. I’m grateful for the confidence the people of the 119th District have placed in me, and I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started over the last four years,” he said.

McCurdy said Tuesday night it was an honor to campaign with “community advocates, friends, family, and my tireless campaign staff.”

“Though I won’t be heading to Harrisburg, I’ll keep fighting right here in the community I love for my children’s future – and yours,” she said.

Ryncavage, who resides in Hanover Township, was first elected in 2022 and re-elected in 2024.

He is a former Plymouth Borough Councilman and serves on the House Local Government and Consumer Protection Committees.

Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Ryncavage spoke with the Times Leader about the issues facing the 119th District, including the economy, data centers, and more.

When commenting on the strengths of his office, Ryncavage said it helps residents “navigate problems across every level of government.”

“We have the state’s eighth busiest district office while maintaining a hometown approach to constituent service. I regularly host community events and town halls and send newsletter updates so residents can stay informed and participate. My constituents know me personally, and that personal representation will continue,” he said.

“When residents don’t know where else to turn, my office helps them navigate problems across every level of government. We have the state’s 8th busiest district office while maintaining a hometown approach to constituent service. I regularly host community events and town halls and send newsletter updates so residents can stay informed and participate. My constituents know me personally, and that personal representation will continue.”

The 119th District includes the City of Nanticoke; the boroughs of Ashley, Edwardsville, Larksville, Plymouth, Sugar Notch, and Warrior Run; and the townships of Fairview, Hanover, Newport, Plymouth, Rice, and Wright.